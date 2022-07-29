People are in a grumpy mood.
We’re familiar with a recent survey that measured opinions from about 500 people in Cochise County and the responses are a clear indication that residents in this neck of the woods are not happy.
The No. 1 concern?
Almost one-quarter of the respondents are upset about inflation. Despite frequent national headlines and a visit by former Vice President Mike Pence, our nearby border barely registered among the list of concerns with just 3% of the people citing it as an issue. Water, again the subject of numerous stories and headlines, was on the list but fewer than 1% pointed to it as a top concern.
“Is Cochise County headed in the right direction?” No, say 38% of the respondents. “Is Cochise County headed in the wrong direction?” Yes, replied almost 60%.
The questions were used to measure local temperament before respondents were asked about the services provided by a local business. The strategy behind that question format is an understanding that people who are in a bad mood are more likely to downgrade your service. When they are in a good mood, there’s a better chance that they will give higher ratings.
• • •
The flight from California continues.
An article in Friday’s Los Angeles Times reports The Golden State ranks second in the country for outbound moves, which is contributing to dramatic population increases in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas.
“The number of Los Angeles residents leaving the city jumped from around 33,000 in the second quarter of 2021 to nearly 41,000 in the same span of 2022, according to the report,” the article states.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issued the report, tracking data from moving company United Van Lines.
“Between 2018 and 2019, California had an outbound move rate of 56%. That rate rose to nearly 60% in 2020-21,” according to the article.
• • •
We looked up the median rent for Cochise County and learned it is $802 a month. Remember, median is the number in the middle, not the average. Looking up the average, we determined it to be $982 per month.
As we discussed earlier, inflation is driving both numbers higher. In 2019, the median for rent was $735 per month and the average was $765.
Our current numbers are higher, but they are not the highest in our history. In 2009, when Sierra Vista was booming with the expansion of missions on Fort Huachuca, the median rent was $847. The average, however, was $753, indicating that there were plenty of lower-cost rental options available.
If we compare Cochise County to other places, local rents are a real bargain.
Boston, for example, comes in with an average rent of $4,878 and renting in Seattle will cost you an average of $4,222 per month.
• • •
Of course, if renting isn’t your thing, you could always invest in real estate.
That’s what actor Brad Pitt recently did, spending $40 million for a roughly century-old home on the California coastline.
“The deal is just the latest celebrity-linked transaction in Carmel, where the market has been moving quickly. The longtime Carmel home of “Golden Girls” actress Betty White recently sold for $10.775 million, well over its $7.95 million asking price,” according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.
