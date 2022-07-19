Visiting with a friend Monday suddenly made the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall “real.”
Three fatalities, two injured, including a 12-year-old girl who was bloodied when a bullet ricocheted and hit her. The perpetrator was killed.
For hardcore gun advocates, the most significant fact of the event was the action of the “Good Samaritan,” who pulled his own weapon and fired on the shooter, thereby preventing additional carnage.
After 62 minutes contemplating his intentions in the mall bathroom, the shooter emerged with multiple magazines and more than 100 rounds of ammunition along with a handgun. If not for the courage and quick action of the Samaritan, it is almost a certainty that more people would have been injured or killed.
Compared to recent shootings, and “historic” mass shootings, this event was minor. It made headlines on Monday but most of the media and the rest of the world had moved on by Tuesday. In Chicago, where holiday weekends routinely result in double digit shooting deaths, the incident at Greenwood Park Mall would hardly qualify as significant.
What made it real for this columnist was the experience of the friend, who is a resident of Indianapolis. Her children had visited the mall, and left, shortly before the gunfire started. She knew friends who knew the shooter when he was a student at a local high school.
In America, the idea that we are “six degrees of separation” from knowing someone connected to a mass shooting is no longer reality. We have fewer degrees of separation and there is a much better chance we are somehow connected to a victim, or even a shooter.
Wikipedia defines this as: “Six degrees of separation is the idea that all people are six or fewer social connections away from each other. As a result, a chain of ‘friend of a friend’ statements can be made to connect any two people in a maximum of six steps. It is also known as the six handshakes rule.”
The frequency of mass shootings — defined as incidents resulting in multiple deaths at the hand of a single shooter — is alarming. The total in 2021 is 11.5% higher than in 2020. Last year, these shootings claimed 684 lives and injured 2,800 people. During 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the conflict claimed the lives of 2,401 soldiers, or an average of 120 each year, which is less than one-third the number we recorded in America last year alone.
Our sensibilities have been dulled by this reality. So many of these events are occurring that we barely consider the impact on friends, family and society.
It’s simplistic to argue that the problem will go away with a single solution. It’s no longer an issue that can be addressed with new laws, stricter regulations or government action. Finding an answer that results in fewer mass shootings has to include more than gun laws or background checks. We have to look at the mental health of the people who choose to commit these acts.
Unfortunately, that’s an investment that we as a society have not made to the extent necessary.
