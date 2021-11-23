Like so many of our holidays, Thanksgiving is a dramatically different celebration than it was a generation ago.
The Norman Rockwell depiction of Mom serving a monster turkey to a table full of kids, grandparents and friends has been replaced by kids on their mobile phones, Dad relaxing in front of a football game on television and Mom perusing the home computer for Christmas gift ideas.
Uber now delivers the Thanksgiving meal. Except for the canned cranberries and Brussel sprouts, which were rarely consumed even a generation ago.
What we continue to share in celebration is our thanks. We all have lots to be thankful for, even if those blessings are sometimes hidden from our mind and view.
On Thanksgiving, we’re not going to listen to the activists who condemn our celebration for what they tell us is the true origin of the holiday. They point to the mistreatment of Native Americans by our forefathers. We’re going to ignore the political strife that blares from daily newscasters, reminding us of all the stupidity, evil and wrongs in the world. We won’t be paying attention to flame throwers on social media, trolls on Twitter or the idiots on Instagram.
We’re going to focus on being thankful.
Thankful for those serving in the military, and those who have served, for protecting our freedoms, sacrificing to assure our way of life, and always being ready to answer the call when there is a need.
Thankful to the volunteers in our community who feed the hungry, blanket the homeless and strive to create a better future for our kids and our families.
Thankful to the local police and sheriff’s deputies, some of whom will patrol on Thanksgiving, for their courage and compassion. Their efforts assure a rule of law in our community, provide a presence of security and a helping hand for many in need.
Thankful for the first responders, who put my wellbeing ahead of their own when the unexpected, the tragic and the bad things happen. They are out there, making sure fires don’t spread, rushing heart attack victims to the hospital and responding to any and all emergencies.
Thankful for the Salvation Army, local churches and other organizations which open their doors and provide a meal for those in need. For families in need. For the lonely. For the homeless and for those who just need to find fellowship.
Thankful for those who have to work, to make sure the gas pumps are on, to make sure there is a friendly face behind the counter, to make sure that last-minute “emergencies” are provided for and solved.
Thankful for friendships, family and even the grumpy, obstinate neighbor who’s dog poops on the lawn and who always sees the glass half-empty.
We have much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Don’t miss the opportunity to tune out the noise, find your peace, and remember the reason for this holiday and this season.
Find something, and be thankful.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com