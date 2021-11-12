We don’t get the scenery common to other places in the fall, but a bit of local exploration will render something similar.
In this region of Arizona, we’ll be enjoying “fall colors” well into December, while in other areas Nature’s festive decorations will be a memory.
Hikers in Ramsey Canyon, Brown Canyon and other locations are already seeing leaves changing color. Though many people think colder temperatures are responsible for the change, it’s not so. Leaves change color before temperatures drop. This results from a chemical process within the tree as the season changes.
During the spring, trees generate their own food within cells containing the pigment chlorophyll. This is what gives the leaves their green color. Chlorophyll absorbs energy from the sunlight and uses it to transform carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates, including sugar and starch.
When fall arrives, the decrease in sunlight cause trees to stop making food, the chlorophyll breaks down and the green color disappears, leaving yellow, red, orange and other spectacular colors.
“Fall” colors begin in upstate New York in August. In Wisconsin, the color “season” is over by October, and in Missouri, it stretches until November.
Our region is among the last locations where enthusiasts get a very limited opportunity to see this colorful show.
If you’ve got a favorite place to take in colorful trees, share with our readers at the email below.
• • •
Some of us will find time during the holidays to enjoy (or endure) our computer, the technological wonder of our era.
Reader Harold Satterlee reminds us of another frustrating aspect of using anything digital.
“Document theft. I always save my work to C:\\my computer\user me\documents One day I got a pop up saying my OneDrive is full, would I like to pay monthly to rent more space? I disconnected from the OneDrive. Went to my documents, there was a note 'Where did my documents go?' I clicked on it, they are on the OneDrive. Microsoft steals your work, diverts it to the OneDrive, and now you must ask for it back.”
Ah, yes, can’t wait for that feeling of frustration!
• • •
Wick Communications is blessed to have Jonathan Clark as its managing editor at the Nogales International newspaper.
In this time of confusing and contradictory news reports about what’s happening at the border, Clark’s vast experience, his bilingual skills and his integrity as a journalist distinguish him as among the very best to cover what’s happening.
His advice to fellow journalists?
Have the language skills to understand those you are covering, leave behind preconceived notions of what stories you expect to find and invest time to get a feel for this very complex area.
More on Mr. Clark is available at the online “special” library organized by the University of Arizona.
The University of Arizona Libraries Special Collections provides primary research materials encompassing seven collecting areas: Arizona & the Southwest, US-Mexico Borderlands, Literature, Political Affairs, Performing Arts, History of Science and University of Arizona History.
It’s available at speccoll.library.arizona.edu.
An interview with Jonathan Clark is part of the collection.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com