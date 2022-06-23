An effort to help the community in Phoenix garnered front page news on Wednesday.
What did the owners of the CK Food Mart do that captured the attention of the state’s largest newspaper? Did they distribute supplies to the homeless? Did they hand out food to the hungry?
No, they lowered their price per gallon for gas.
“The owners of C K Food Mart, a gas station located on the corner of 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix, have decided to help Arizona residents in a big way — by lowering gas prices to 4.99 a gallon,” the article in the Arizona Republic by reporter Jodicee Arianna states.
While other stations in the city are collecting $6 per gallon, the convenience store has lowered its price by about 70 cents and the owners, Jaswinder Singh and Ramanadeep Kaur, admit they are losing money with the “low” price.
As of Tuesday, The AAA reported Arizona had an average price of $5.37 a gallon, while the national average sits at $4.97. In our neck of the woods, the gas gauge is reading about the same as the national average, with a few exceptions.
• • •
Maybe this isn’t such a bad place to work after all.
A recent report published by Test Optimize Perform Data indicates Arizona has the third highest percentage change in employment, compared to pre-pandemic figures. This means the state is a leader in job recovery since the economy blew up in 2019.
The state has also less migration, unlike California or New York, where people are leaving to pursue other opportunities. With less migration, there is an increasing labor force in Arizona.
The Grand Canyon State ranks fourth in the nation as the best for employment when measured by 51 metrics that include everything from job satisfaction to quality of life.
The only speck on these rose-colored glasses might be in compensation and benefits, where Arizona ranks 45th in the nation. Massachusetts is the best place to get paid, and Montana is the worst.
• • •
We encouraged readers last week to enjoy a meal at Vinny’s New York Pizza restaurant on Monday and contribute to the fundraising effort for Fourth of July fireworks in Sierra Vista.
If food sales are any indication, the event was a success.
The fundraiser was organized by Vinny’s and a local chapter of the Rotary, with a portion of all sales, tips and donations being contributed to the fireworks fund.
According to an insider who worked on behalf of the Rotary busing tables Monday night, so many orders came through the door that the restaurant almost ran out of pizza, wings and other essentials.
That should help with the total cost of funding the fireworks.
We certainly hope Sierra Vista fairs better than Phoenix, which announced Wednesday afternoon that the city will be canceling all its fireworks shows on the Fourth.
The official statement reads: “The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department regrets to announce that its three premiere fireworks events have been canceled for 2022. Fabulous Phoenix Fourth, Light Up the Sky at the American Family Fields and After Dark in the Park will all be canceled this year due to supply chain issues affecting access to fireworks.”
Other celebrations have been canceled in the Phoenix area, notably in Chandler and Tempe.
Instead of exploding colorful bombs to commemorate our nation’s independence, Tempe will be hosting a “Red, White and Floom” fire show, with 12 floating, flower-shaped flumes on Town Lake.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.