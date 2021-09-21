Most drivers have a “road rage” story.
They narrowly escape a car crash after a rude driver blows through a stoplight. They are driving in traffic when another driver suddenly changes lanes and cuts them off. A speeding motorists zooms past on a dangerous curve or on the incline of a hill.
The frustration sometimes causes a driver to shake their fist, flip the “bird” finger, scream an obscenity or otherwise display their anger.
Don’t be surprised if it happens in Flagstaff.
A recent report issued by the website Insurify.com puts Flagstaff as the No. 1 spot in Arizona for “road rage” incidents. According to the online resource, 35 out of every 1,000 drivers in Flagstaff are cited for rude behavior. That’s 43% more than the statewide average, which is 20 per 1,000 drivers.
Where are the “rudest” drivers in the nation? That would be in Rancho Cordova, California, where more than 65 of every 1,000 motorists are cited for their behavior behind the wheel. In contrast, drivers in Somerset, Kentucky, are the most considerate. Fewer than two drivers per 1,000 motorists were issued citations for one of the seven violations considered to be “rude” behavior.
Insurify analyzed its database of over 4 million car insurance applications in 2021. Data scientists computed the number of drivers in 869 cities with one or more “rude” violations on their records.
Rude violations include failure to yield or stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing and hit and run.
• • •
If you thought celebrating Oktoberfest in September was a bit odd, you would be wrong.
Last weekend Sierra Vista hosted the traditional Bavarian festival at Veterans Memorial Park, offering live entertainment, a carnival and lots of fun.
According to the online resource VinePair, Oktoberfest starts in September because its final day has a fixed spot on the calendar. The last day of the festival is always on the first Sunday of October. As Oktoberfest has grown in popularity and stature, organizers have worked backward to capitalize on September’s warmer weather. The annual bash evolved from a royal wedding.
The first Oktoberfest was held on Oct. 12, 1810, with the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig, who later became King Ludwig I. His marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen was celebrated in Bavaria and became an annual party that lasted for days.
• • •
If you’re a photographer, amateur or professional, mark Thursday, Sept. 30, on your calendar.
The San Pedro River Arts Council is hosting its eighth annual Photography Show and Sale next month and entries must be turned in by the last day of September.
The show is open to photographers of all ages, members and non-members. The SPRAC requires that all photos are the original work of the entrant and that no work previously shown at a SPRAC show be submitted.
All entry forms must be postmarked or entered online by Sept. 28 or hand-delivered on Thursday, Sept. 30, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to the Cochise College Benson Center.
Photos will be judged on Monday, Oct. 4. The show will be open to the public for viewing starting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, during regular Cochise College Benson Center hours, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will end Friday, Oct. 29.
• • •
We forgot to mention Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library as a location where Better Bucks coupons will be accepted. Better Bucks, the local program that provides coupons to those in need, will launch next month.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com