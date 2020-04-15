On a positive, uplifting note, NPR reported on a 1,000-year-old cherry tree in Japan that has just started blooming. In its long life, “through wars, famine, earthquakes, and storms,” this may be the first year it had bloomed alone. Sidafumi Hirata, who protects the tree says, “This tree has lived so long, and the longer you live, the more bad events you see. … So she will see more bad things, but she’ll also see good — life is layers, layers of bad and good.”
SoCo has flowers, too. Depending on your location, you can find irises in several colors, Tombstone (Lady Banksia) roses, spirea, poppies, and purposefully planted spring flowers in yards. Go Nature! And there are still birds. The Herald/Review is looking for your photos of your flowers and plants and birds. Send them to publisher@myheraldreview.com.
There’s a Career Event on our website that came through Eventbrite. It appears to take place at Cochise College and promises virtual options. Eventbrite is not providing that info. The event is sponsored by the Corporation for National & Community Service and showcases federal programs for young people to get involved in disaster response, environmental projects, community support, rebuilding, human services, technology, urban and rural planning, public relations, and management. Americorps, FEMA, Homeland Security come under their umbrella. The info session is for ages 17 to 24, with options for ages 25+ with work experience or graduate school. Go to vipnccc.com/ Click “Attend” to sign in and see an introductory video. You can log in 24/7 for the promised “virtual options.” Seniors 55+ are directed to the Senior Corps program at nationalservice.gov/programs/senior-corps.
It’s not raining, it’s R.A.I.N.! The Arizona Rural Activation and Innovation Network has compiled a huge Google doc of virtual options for kids and adults to learn Go to the Facebook post for Arizona Rural Activation and Innovation Network and start clicking.