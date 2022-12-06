Congratulations to Brandon Martin, who was elected chairman of the Cochise County Republican Party on Saturday. He takes over for outgoing chairman, Robert Montgomery.
Martin has previously been a candidate for the congressional seat representing most of Cochise County and portions of Tucson but lost to Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in 2020 and in the primary to Republican Juan Ciscomani earlier this year.
Keep a close eye on what happens next in the ongoing dispute that harkens back to the county’s canvass of the Nov. 8 election. There are all sorts of developing story lines.
First, an attorney in the Cave Creek has apparently been retained by the county — although that action was not conducted at an open session of the county board — and that lawyer has filed an action in federal court challenging the certification of the tabulation machines used to count the ballots in the recent election.
Second, outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, soon to become Arizona’s governor, has requested that the Attorney General–termed out — Republican Mark Brnovich – initiate an investigation into the failure to approve the canvass by the Nov. 28 deadline by county board supervisors. It’s not likely that Brnovich will act, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the newly elected Democrat, Kris Mayes, picks up the case if she wins the recount and takes office early next year.
By deciding not to approve the canvass by the state-established deadline, county supervisors could face Class 6 felonies, which can carry financial and incarceration penalties.
Just when you may be thinking that Cochise County is out of the woods, we find out that we may be just getting to the forest!
• • •
If you just can’t get enough of parades and the holidays, Willcox will host its annual event on Saturday. Sierra Vista, Palominas and Benson hosted parades last Saturday, and despite the wet weather, there was a strong turnout at all those events.
• • •
Have you got a suggestion for an address to see holiday decorations this season? Send your suggestion to the email below.
• • •
We are not accustomed to fog in Southeast Arizona. Usually it’s bright blue, cloudless skies and sunshine.
Last weekend was a depressing deviation. Saturday and Sunday were unusually wet, with Phoenix recording a single-day record for this year with three-quarters of an inch of rain.
Rainlog.org, the citizen scientist website that reports rainfall totals from backyard gauges, showed about one-half inch received in the Sierra Vista area over the weekend. Benson logged more, with totals upward of an inch at some spots. Douglas had less, about one-quarter of an inch.
What we were not prepared for was the fog that rolled in on Monday morning. Dense fog hid the mountainous landscape throughout much of the county, making it dangerous to drive, especially on rain-slickened roads.
By comparison, however, we’re lucky compared to other places on the planet.
Our fog was gone in a few hours.
Not so for “Mistake Island,” a fog capital on the Atlantic coast near the state of Maine. At Moose Peak Lighthouse on Mistake Island, northeast of Bar Harbor, foggy conditions are reported nearly 1,600 hours annually, thanks this time to the chilly Atlantic Ocean. That’s an average of about four hours each day.
Cape Disappointment (not kidding), located in the state of Washington, reports 200 foggy days per year. Thanks to the Pacific Ocean, that fog can stick around for weeks, especially during the summer months. Visibility is commonly reduced to mere feet.