We’re glad to see the Arizona Folklore Preserve back in operation.
Founded in 1996 and moved to its present location on Ramsey Canyon Road in 2001, the Preserve is the brainchild of Dolan Ellis, the official Arizona state balladeer.
What is a balladeer, anyway?
The dictionary defines these performers as simply someone who sings ballads. The definition of a ballad is a poem or song narrating a story in short stanzas. Traditional ballads are typically of unknown authorship, having been passed on orally from one generation to the next as part of the folk culture.
Dolan Ellis is far from “unknown.”
He’s been performing ballads for 50 years and in 1966 earned his official designation from the state. He has traveled more than a million miles throughout the length and breadth of Arizona, getting to know the unique people and out-of-the-way places most people never see. Ellis then writes songs about these people and places.
Along the way he has taken thousands of professional-quality photographs to illustrate his music.
Ellis performs regularly at the Preserve and plays host to other artists throughout the season. He’s already been on stage in September, and his next performance is slated for Nov. 27 and 28.
This weekend the Folklore Preserve will host Jeneve Rose Mitchel. She’s been performing professionally since the age of 4. Fans know her as the “Rocky Mountain Hillbilly Girl” who in 2015 (at the age of 15) auditioned for the final season of American Idol, and proceeded to steal the hearts of not only the judges (Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.), but America as well. She wound up finishing in the top 14 on Idol, which was no easy task considering there were over 200,000 contestants who auditioned from just about everywhere.
Other performers slated for October include native Texan Jim Jones, Don Armstrong, Gary Allegretto and Patty Clayton. Also on the bill are Kacey and Jenna Thunborg, the 16-year old twins from Lemitar, New Mexico. They have been performing in front of audiences since they were 8 years old.
It’s easy to find out more about the Preserve, the performer and the upcoming schedule. Just visit arizonafolklore.com for information and to purchase tickets.
According to a study by the advocacy group Citizens Budget Commission, Phoenix is the most expensive city in the country to live and drive. The commission’s report says while other large cities, like New York City or Washington D.C., have the highest costs for housing and transportation, residents there also have a higher median income than Phoenix residents do.
Using data from 2016, the analysis found Phoenix households spend 27% of their income on housing and 25% on transportation. While living and driving costs are higher elsewhere, the percent of these expenditures is a lower percentage of overall income.
The Citizens Budget Commission is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civic organization whose mission is to achieve constructive change in the finances and services of New York City and New York state government.
