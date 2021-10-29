When we first heard the term “food security,” we didn’t understand.
Are we talking about putting a deadlock bolt on the refrigerator? Is it a campaign to stop schoolyard bullies from beating up classmates and stealing their lunches? Does the term have anything to do with cybersecurity and making sure those protecting our computer networks get fed?
No, on all counts.
Food security is a real “thing.”
Earlier this month residents in Douglas gathered for a community potluck to discuss ideas to improve the city’s situation. The recent closing of a major grocery store prompted organizers to call on residents to come together and discuss what can be done to make sure there are essential foods easily available in Douglas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways.” In 2018 in America, the USDA reported about 2.7 million households were “food insecure.”
The term goes hand-in-hand with another scary situation. The loss of the major grocery has put Douglas in a “food desert.” The technical definition of this situation is a “low income census tract more than one mile from a supermarket in urban or suburban areas and more than 10 miles from a supermarket in rural areas.” Most residents in Douglas, which qualifies as a low-income area, live more than a mile from a food outlet, even if that location is a convenience store.
We’re glad to see citizens and city officials coming together to discuss what can be done to assure a readily available supply of food in Douglas. The situation makes us appreciate even more our local grocers and what they offer in other Cochise County communities.
We’re also hopeful that the eventual construction of a new Port of Entry and the modernization of the existing downtown port will revitalize Douglas and create a financial opportunity for another grocery store to open in the community.
Until that happens, it’s important that Douglas residents continue to gather and work on solutions that assure adequate food supplies are available in the community.
• • •
Hardy congratulations to Willcox High School chemistry teacher Ty White after being named Arizona Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year.
White has had big influence on his students. Last year one of his students, valedictorian Dakota Finley, earned recognition for inventing “Plasphalt,” which utilized plastic as a road-surfacing material.
Finley’s mixture was used to resurface the 4,800-square-foot parking lot at Willcox High School, with KE&G of Sierra Vista doing the work.
The project started after two years of research and testing with her science teacher, White, and the WHS science club.
• • •
Monday is National Authors Day, celebrated each year on Nov. 1. The observance was invented in 1928 by Nellie Verne Burt McPherson, president of the Bement, Illinois, Women’s Club. In May 1929, the club endorsed a resolution for National Author’s Day to honor American writers. The United States Department of Commerce recognized this day in 1949.
In this age of digital-everything, make sure and pick up an actual book tomorrow and appreciate its author!
