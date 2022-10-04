Former Sierra Vista City Administrator Mary Jacobs has submitted her resignation as town manager of Oro Valley, the community located just north of Tucson.
She worked as the assistant city manager for 17 years before taking the top job in Oro Valley about five years ago.
Town officials were mum on Ms. Jacobs’ reason for leaving. She submitted her resignation Sept. 23 and five days later the town council directed staff to find a recruiting firm to begin a nationwide search for a replacement.
“We are grateful for the many years of leadership that Ms. Jacobs provided, and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Mayor Joe Winfield.
Jacobs grew up in Tucson and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a masters in public administration from the University of Arizona. During her undergrad, she did two internships with the U.S. Congress, and envisioned that work for her career. After earning her bachelors, she even spent a year in Washington D.C., working for a U.S. senator.
Right out of graduate school, she got a job working for the Maricopa County deputy manager at the time, Don McDaniel. She then moved to a position in Massachusetts before moving back to this area when her daughter was born to be closer to her parents.
While in Sierra Vista, Ms. Jacobs was instrumental in working with the state Land Department to secure property that later became the current location of the Walmart and the accompanying retail stores and restaurants.
• • •
We may be guilty of misleading our readers. At least that was the feedback from a motorcyclist who disputed our interpretation of a new law that allows these bikes to operate between vehicles at a stoplight.
“My issue is that it was not clearly explained i.e. lane filtering versus lane splitting. These are two completely different actions. One is now legal whereas the other is not.”
We turned to the all-knowing internet for clarification.
One source said the following: “Well, in a nutshell, the difference lies in speed. Normally, lane filtering constitutes navigating at a much slower pace between stopped cars, while lane splitting constitutes riding in between moving cars at regular speeds.”
Arizona’s new law allows filtering, not splitting.
• • •
On Saturday night a record amount of funding was raised for the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club at the organization’s annual “Great Futures” dinner.
Contributors came together to donate more than $20,000 to the organization, thanks in part to matching gifts from local realtor and property owner Frank Moro and multiple-dealership owners Sean and Kate Lawley. Both local business owners have notable connections to the club. Tammy Moro, longtime board member and current treasurer for the club, is a former “Helen Manring Award Winner,” and Kate Lawley, a former board member, also earned the same honor.
• • •
Have you heard the latest on the avian flu? Most readers will automatically assume the problem is focused in China, which has a long history of challenges with the bird virus.
Not so.
To quote Monday’s edition of the Los Angeles Times: “In North America alone, an estimated 50 million birds have succumbed, which experts say is probably a vast undercount. And though government officials are primarily concerned about poultry farms, the epidemic has struck wild birds, too — from waterfowl to raptors and vultures.”
Sounds like we’re going to have to be a bit more picky on the poultry we consume.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.