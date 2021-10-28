We admit this is a bit on the nerdy, technical side.
Still, since Apple Computer’s iPhone represents about 65% of the U.S. market for smartphones and just under one-quarter of cellphones globally, we’re hopeful that this diatribe of frustration is shared by many of our readers.
Two words summarize the problem.
Update required.
In the past several weeks, Apple Computer’s iPhone has prompted its users to update the operating system no less than three times.
If you own an Android phone, you’re laughing out loud, or LOL, for those who prefer the text message acronym. Android owners and those who prefer the Windows operating system are continually amused at the blind-devotion of Appleheads, who devotedly endure frustrations at a significantly higher cost for similar computer products.
Apple devotees spend $1,800 on a top-of-the-line iPad with a 13-inch screen, then dump another $200 on a keyboard case to protect the device. Windows users spend $900 on a Surface Pro tablet, complete with keyboard and processing power equal to, and often superior, to that of the iPad.
Back to our original frustration.
Updates of the iOS (we don’t know what the i stands for) require time and a bit of technical knowledge. It usually starts with a notification on the device, usually a big red dot next to an icon of the systems application. For those of us who suffer Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, the mere presence of the notification can inspire a traumatic fit. Think of it like trying to remember whether you shut off the oven when you left the house or locked the front door when you went to work.
If you are outside of your Wi-Fi network, or your battery has less than 50% power, forget it. These updates usually require both to accomplish removing the big red dot.
In the earlier days of these updates, users could look forward to something new. There would be an additional application on your screen, or your smartphone could perform some new function.
Not anymore.
Ever since the start of serious computer hacking, with criminals taking over hospital networks and demanding a ransom, software updates have been aimed at improving security and privacy. Today, iOS updates are trying to keep up with “holes” in the operating system that allow hackers the opening they need to rob your passwords, empty your bank account, and put your personal information on pornographic websites.
Instead of getting something new for free, users who ignore updating their iPhone are choosing to be vulnerable. You don’t have to be annoyed by the big red dot on your screen, but if you choose not to download and install the new software, there’s a chance your identity will be stolen.
We’re probably spoiled. The time it takes to update —which can be an opportunity to multitask— is hardly worth the investment of this complaint. Imagine relating this frustration to people of an earlier era before mobile phones were a necessity or when indoor plumbing was a luxury. Those “pioneers” would rightly consider us to be “soft.”
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.