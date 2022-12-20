We thought anyone with even the slightest connection to agriculture — including those who have ever attended a county fair — would have an appreciation for an article that appeared Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal.
Seems Canada has a wild cow problem.
Specifically, in the province of Quebec. The predominantly French-speaking area is reporting a herd of about 20 cows escaped the confines of a local farmer and have roamed free since July.
Locals have denounced them as a nuisance and a threat to drivers. Others laud their "bovine revolution.” A senator from Quebec told the Canadian Senate she has “boundless admiration for these cows who have rediscovered their liberty and continue to frolic in the wild,” reports the Journal.
Canada’s government has been rendered useless. The Ministry of Agriculture referred the matter to the Ministry of Wildlife, which deferred to the Society for the Protection of Animals, which handed the matter back to the bureaucrats in agriculture.
In October, the mayor of the city in the area of the escape hired cowboys from a local rodeo event. Even this group of experienced cowhands were unable to roundup the fugitive cows, returning only four to captivity.
When asked about the situation, a rancher here in Cochise County had a completely different solution that apparently the officials in Canada have not considered.
“In the U.S. they would just give the owner a few days to go and get them, then they would shoot them and donate the meat if that didn’t work,” said our local source.
• • •
Today is the winter solstice, sort of.
We mark Dec. 21 as “the day,” but in fact, the exact moment the Northern Hemisphere is at its furthest point from the sun is the true solstice. That can occur anytime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, according to experts in astronomy and meteorology.
The bottom line for the rest of us is the fact that beginning soon, sunshine will last longer and temperatures will moderate and gradually get warmer.
Native American tribes in Arizona and New Mexico celebrate the winter solstice with ceremonies. The Zuni, a Native American Pueblo tribe in western New Mexico, celebrate the winter solstice as the start of the year, performing Shalako, a ceremonial dance. The Pekwin, or “Sun Priest” will signal the exact moment when the sun is reborn and then the dance commences.
In Northern Arizona, another indigenous community, the Hopi tribe, marks the winter solstice with the celebration of "Soyal" an all—night ceremony that commences after the "Sun Chief" announces the setting of the sun.
• • •
It’s been 16 years in the making, but the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project has earned its final approval from Arizona power regulators and development of the massive transmission line will begin early next year.
”SunZia would enter Arizona in southern Greenlee County and march west through rural areas north of Bowie and Willcox, where it is slated to pass within about a mile of the popular Apple Annie’s Produce & Pumpkin Patch before angling southwest toward the San Pedro,” states a recent news report.
The 550-mile line will deliver electricity generated by the largest wind energy development in the Western Hemisphere, a 3,500-megawatt array of massive turbines set to be built next year across three New Mexico counties.
