Most of us can agree that the best thing about the pandemic is that it’s pretty much over. Schools have stopped requiring kids to wear masks, far fewer new infections are being reported, and hospitals are no longer alerting the public that there is a shortage of beds.
The “return to normalcy” has other benefits.
Like the return of the Luxury Designer Garage Sale, which is now entering its 15th year after taking a COVID break, reports organizer Tricia Williams.
“We are lucky enough to have this event at our Sierra Vista Mall between Hibbett Sports and Tranquility Yoga,” Williams said in a recent email, “Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are only $15 and there will be lots of room.”
The annual sale is a fundraiser for The Butterfly Club, a local organization that raises money to provide free wigs for women with cancer. Since 2005, Wilma Mrosek, The Butterfly Club founder, and a cancer survivor herself, has recognized a need for this charity. After her recovery, Wilma phoned local and state cancer centers to inquire where she could donate her wigs to women in need. Surprisingly, Wilma discovered no such organization existed. Well, not for long! With what little money she had, Wilma founded The Butterfly Club. However, Wilma soon realized that "The Club" needed more help. This annual garage sale is one way to help.
The garage sale is an opportunity for everyone to make a difference in the fight against cancer. What do you do with the clothes you no longer want? What do you do with the clothes you didn't like after you bought them and never took them back? Bring a rack and your clothes to the mall on April 9 and sell them at the Luxury Designer Garage Sale. You price them yourself.
If you would like to participate call Tricia at 520-249-1082. Donations of almost new clothing, home décor and jewelry are also being accepted, if you prefer to give, but not sell. All apparel must not have any issues, missing buttons or broken zippers and must be clean.
Put April 9 on your calendar and plan to come out to The Mall at Sierra Vista to peruse, sell your stuff, and most of all, make a difference in the fight against cancer.
• • •
Speaking of great fundraising events, this Saturday is the annual Men Who Cook competition and food-tasting celebration!
Last year, more than 200 food and music lovers attended the annual festivities benefiting the Sierra Vista Symphony, with 15 pairs of local celebrity chefs preparing a variety of dishes. This year the event will again be hosted at The Columbian Hall on Kayetan Drive, starting at 5:30 p.m.
If it seems like men cooking to raise money for the symphony wasn’t that long ago, you are correct. Last year the event was postponed until September, again due to COVID. It’s getting back on the schedule for March, now that the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed.
All the proceeds go to fund the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, which presents three full concerts per season, and one children’s concert for all the fifth-graders in Cochise County. The cost of a single concert is more than $30,000, and only about half of that comes from ticket sales.
