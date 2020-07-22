We’ve been looking up a lot during the pandemic, for hope and to enjoy the night sky.
Cochise County doesn’t suffer the problems of Tucson and Phoenix where light pollution from digital billboards, business signs and other sources make it difficult to view constellations and other treasurers of the night.
Unless Mother Nature clouds our perspective, there will be two opportunities to see the International Space Station July 28 and 29, at around 10:20 and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
As our resident astronomer Ted Forte will relate, July has been a great month to view a parade of planets, including Jupiter and Saturn.
This month will also feature the Delta Aquariid meteor shower, which will reward early risers next Wednesday, July 29, with a show of 15 to 20 meteors an hour with the peak predicted for about 3:00 in the morning.
Cochise County is lucky to have Forte. He’s a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He also serves as an official ambassador for NASA. Forte is a regular contributor to this newspaper and writes the Backyard Astronomer column. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.
Professional baseball was back on television for the sports-starved, beginning last weekend. Sunday offered a televised game between the storied New York teams, the Yankees and the Mets.
It was weird.
Crowd noise was pumped into the stadium and colorful cardboard cutouts of people filled some of the seats.
We’re not sure if the effects were to satisfy fans or players.
It was also strange to see one of the players smack a homer, then return to the dugout without being greeted with high-fives, back-slaps and other celebratory recognition.
This week Major League Baseball will kick off its regular season, the National Football League opens training camps and the National Basketball Association put the final preparations in place to resume its season on July 31.
If Sunday’s Yankees-Mets game was any indication, it’s going to be strange watching sports without fans and listening to fake crowd noise.
We’re a bit surprised local veterans haven’t raised concerns about an American flag displayed in front of a storage business on Highway 92, south of Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista.
Area veterans are the “keepers of patriotism” in our community and this flag is in serious need of replacement. The stars and stripes are faded and the flag is torn.
It needs to be taken down, or replaced.
