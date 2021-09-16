It’s free.
It’s outside, which in October in Sierra Vista means sunshine and warm – but not hot – temperatures.
It’s fun!
For some unknown reason, we consistently forget to mention the annual Cars in the Park celebration, hosted this year on Oct. 9 at Veterans Park in Sierra Vista. While we are diligent about calling attention to Art in the Park, Oktoberfest and all sorts of other community events, we have had a bad habit of not mentioning the annual attraction that draws hundreds of people, car enthusiasts and spectators to the community on the first Saturday in October.
Kim DePew, newsletter editor for the Sierra Vista Car Club, point out our oversight in a recent email.
“Why does the Herald ‘frequently’ list upcoming events and leave Cars in the Park off that list? (Didn't want to say ‘always’ like a whiny exaggeration. I have honestly noticed this for decades) It happened again yesterday in Good Morning column so I felt compelled to finally point it out to you. Huachuca Art Association gets premier mention and Sierra Vista Car Club gets zip!
“What gives with this trend?”
Sincere apologies Kim.
This will be the 33rd annual Cars in the Park, offering a full day of free fun and a great opportunity to get close to classic cars, meet their owners and share stories about vehicles.
Don’t miss out!
• • •
Better Bucks of Sierra Vista is about to “launch.”
Some will remember this is the program that will offer those in need coupons for food, personal items and other essentials.
It’s a compassionate way to give to people who can’t afford to buy what they need for themselves or their family.
The program is being headed up by Corp. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department and a volunteer board of nine community members. This group has been working with The Shadow Foundation, a nonprofit group that started a similar program in Flagstaff.
When the program formally launches in Sierra Vista next month, people can buy coupon books for $6 and choose to hand out the entire book or individual coupons when they encounter those who are asking for help or are identified as needing help.
Two local groceries stores, Fry’s Food Store and Food City, are participating in the coupon exchange. One local restaurant, Culver’s, is accepting the coupons.
The benefit for those who buy and distribute the coupons is to know their gift is a compassionate way to give and that the items that can be purchased are essential items.
Better Bucks of Sierra Vista will have a booth at Veterans Park during the Art in the Park celebration on Oct. 2.
• • •
We were happy to see the city of Benson finalize its contract with OB Sports LLC to manage San Pedro Golf Course. Council members gave unanimous approval to the deal at a meeting last week.
The course has the potential of being a premiere attraction if it can be properly maintained. We have hopes that OB Sports is just the company to do that.
We’re especially happy about this deal when we hear about what’s happening in Santa Cruz County and the Nogales area.
The Kino Springs Golf Course, located about 7 miles east of Nogales, announced last week it will be the third golf course in Santa Cruz County that has closed permanently during the past decade.
We’re happy that the Benson course appears to have escaped this fate.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.