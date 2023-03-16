Notice that there is a lot of school construction in the area recently?
Wednesday’s edition of the Herald/Review featured an update on what’s happening in Tombstone where the school is building new ball fields and just finished construction of a 4,000-square-foot metal building for agriculture and welding classes.
In Sierra Vista, the American Leadership Academy is planning construction of a building at the corner of Buffalo Soldier Trail and State Route 92. There’s also a structure being erected immediately behind Arizona Prep Academy on Wilcox Drive, immediately east of Second Street.
• • •
We’re expecting 700 cyclists from 35 states next week when the El Tour de Zona kicks off at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista.
The multi-day event opens Thursday and continues through Sunday with bicycle tours to Ramsey Canyon, Bisbee and Tombstone.
Veterans Park will be taken over by food vendors starting at noon on Thursday and there will be live entertainment and a beer garden featured through Saturday. The city of Sierra Vista is opening the Cove for showers and locker rooms, and the park, which will serve as the “basecamp” for the weekend, won’t close until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
An impressive 43-page digital brochure is available with complete information on every aspect of the weekend at eltourdezona.org.
We can’t emphasize enough that local motorists need to be wary and drive with extra caution during all four days of the event. Our community will be hosting a national event, and it’s important that we make a good impression, and most of all, that everyone gets home safe.
• • •
This is the time of year when government turns its attention to budgets. Sierra Vista, Cochise County, even the state Legislature are tied into a fiscal year that ends June 30.
Lawmakers have already sent a proposed budget for the coming year to the governor, which was promptly vetoed.
Based on the chaos that has surrounded pretty much everything the Cochise County Board of Supervisors touches, we can anticipate that the upcoming sessions on how money will be spent will repeat what we have already witnessed.
Sierra Vista, meanwhile, is bracing for the consequences of a dip in hotel and motel stays. The city collects a “bed tax” from local accommodation businesses, which generates substantial revenue to pay for services like public safety, parks and recreation, the library and other important services.
According to the Southeast Arizona Economic Development website, which monitors everything from hotel stays to restaurant and bar tabs, the area experienced a dip in revenue from this sector of the economy.
“Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 12.3% in the December comparisons but were up 5.4% for the year. Despite the overall annual increase, receipts were down year-over-year in seven of the most recent eight months. Statewide, lodging receipts were down 2.9% in December but were up 18.8% for the year.”
Specifically in Sierra Vista, “ … hotel/motel receipts were down 10.1% in December.”
That’s going to create some difficult conversations for city officials when budget talks get underway.