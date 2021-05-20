Checking out at the grocery store last week and the price of fruit made the checker look twice.
Blueberries — $6.98. Strawberries — $4.50. Oranges – eight in a bag for $6.75.
There was a time, perhaps just a few months ago, when shopping in the fruit and vegetable aisle in the grocery store was the most affordable part of the trip. You could load up on the “stuff” that’s good for you, and still have money left over for Cookie Crisp cereal, Nacho Doritos and “frozen novelties.”
Those days are apparently gone now that inflation has taken hold.
It made us think of the history lesson we learned in school. In Post-World War I in Germany, the cost for a loaf of bread went through the roof.
“A loaf of bread in 1922, in Germany cost 163 marks. In September 1923, it cost 1,500,000 marks. At the peak of German hyperinflation, a loaf of bread cost 200,000,000,000 marks,” states the online publication The Casual Historian.
In today’s economy, a German mark is worth about 62 cents in American currency. Using that conversion, the cost of bread in Germany in 1923 reached $124 billion.
We tend to keep track of what the moon is doing. Recently, most of us missed out on the “pink” moon when area skies were cloudy.
Our next opportunity is the Super Flower Blood Moon next week. The full moon will have a reddish cast (hence the term “blood moon”) during the total lunar eclipse in the wee hours of May 26. It’s the only total lunar eclipse in 2021.
The full eclipse will be visible low in the sky for about 14 minutes starting at 4:11 a.m. local time May 26, according to timeanddate.com. It’s also a super moon, meaning it’s bigger and about 15 percent brighter than usual. Super moons occur when the moon comes closest to Earth. “Flower moon” is the name given to the moon this month because it’s when wildflowers bloom.
Buying or building a house has never been more difficult. At least that’s the “inside” word from a few local developers.
Real estate agents are loving this market. Houses are selling within days — at the most — and it’s not unusual for them to sell at more than the asking price.
For developers, it’s a different story. Finding enough workers has been challenging and getting their hands on lumber and other necessities for building is also difficult.
That’s resulted in lots of land clearing — for example the Canada and Holiday subdivisions — but not much home-building.
