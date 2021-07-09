It’s a sure sign that things are returning to a semblance of “normal” when local groups plan events. Within the past several weeks we’re seeing several of our traditional favorites get back on the calendar, including the symphony, the city of Sierra Vista and the Chamber of Commerce.
On July 24 the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra will host a performance of the Brass Quintet at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts, otherwise known at the auditorium at Buena High School.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a performance of Americana and patriotic music.
Last week the city announced it will host its annual Spotlight Breakfast Aug. 10 at the Student Union on the Cochise College campus in Sierra Vista. Starting at 7:30 a.m. with a buffet breakfast, the event features presentations by city leadership on what’s happening in the community.
The Chamber of Commerce is resuming its “Good Morning Sierra Vista” breakfast on Tuesday, also at the Cochise College Student Union. This event offers a networking opportunity for local business people, and of course, a delicious breakfast buffet.
We’re also looking forward to a couple of always-fun traditional events in the coming months. “Dine Under the Stars” will return at the University of Arizona South campus in Sierra Vista on Oct. 2. This will be the 19th annual for the event, featuring live music by Desert Fever and performances by the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre. The night includes auctions, raffles and stargazing. The Patterson Observatory, with its giant 20-inch telescope, will be open during the event and members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club will be on hand as your guides to the wonders of the night sky.
That same weekend, Oct. 2 and 3, Art in the Park returns to Veterans’ Memorial Park in Sierra Vista for its 49th year. The annual fair will again feature vendors selling artworks and unique items each day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
We’re also looking for the return of county fairs. Santa Cruz will host its fair Sept. 17-19 at the fairgrounds in Sonoita. A week later, Sept. 23-26, the Cochise County Fair will get underway at the grounds in Douglas. The event will again feature a college rodeo, live entertainment, plenty of food vendors, barns full of exhibits, small and large livestock and a large carnival.
• • •
Theater on the Move will have to change its name.
Tommy Kelly, the eclectic spokesman with ownership in the local performance group, has secured a prominent building in Huachuca City, right on State Route 90. Formerly Ray’s restaurant and gallery, the building will be the new, permanent home for theater performances. The group is scheduled to present “Killer in the Shadows” on Sept. 16, 17, 24, 25 and 26 at the Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real, in Sierra Vista.
After that, early in 2022, everything moves (pun intended) to the new location at 290 Huachuca Boulevard in Huachuca City.
• • •
Some readers have asked why the coronavirus cases and deaths information for Cochise County is no longer included in our front page "by the numbers" box. The answer is, the numbers were not changing enough to warrant updating several times each week.
New case numbers in the county have consistently been fewer than five each day since mid-April, with only one death attributed to the virus in the last month. We are monitoring these numbers and will reintroduce these figures in our updates if they begin to tick upward again.
For now, we will continue including the county's vaccination rates, which are not yet high enough to establish "herd immunity" in our area. Remember, the vaccine is free and readily available for anyone who wants it. Visit covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines for the latest info, times and locations.
