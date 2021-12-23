Scrolling through Facebook before writing this column, there was a cute post showing two kids in their late teens looking at a pay telephone.
The text read: Kids exploring ancient ruins.
We’re wondering, where is the closest pay telephone in this corner of Arizona? When was the last time you put money into a coin slot to make a phone call?
• • •
Most of the United States is bracing for a white Christmas. A “river” of precipitation is expected from Los Angeles to the Rockies, all the way up to the Canada border, dumping feet (not inches) of snow in the upper elevations. Meanwhile the Midwest and the Northeast are also expecting a coating of the white stuff this weekend.
Not this area.
Santa will enjoy clear skies and comparably warm temperatures when he arrives in Cochise County this weekend.
If you’re interested in tracking Santa’s travels during the holiday, visit the website noradsanta.org/en, or you can call 877-446-6723.
The site is maintained by the The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is a United States and Canada binational organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.
As this newspaper arrives on your doorstep, the “watch” for Santa begins. It starts with the NORAD radar system called the North Warning System. This powerful radar system has 47 installations strung across Canada's north and Alaska. NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season. The moment our radar signals that Santa has lifted off, NORAD begins to use the same satellites that are used in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America.
When a rocket or missile is launched, a tremendous amount of heat is produced — enough for NORAD satellites to see them. Rudolph's nose gives off an infrared signature similar to a missile launch. The satellites detect Rudolph's bright red nose with no problem.
Tracking of Santa began in 1955, under the Continental Air Defense Command. NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958 and has been tracking Santa's flight around the world every year since!
Over the years, officials at the defense command have tracked Santa’s route. It usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. Keep in mind, Santa's route can be affected by weather, so it's really unpredictable.
According to the NORAD website, only Santa knows his route, which means the agency cannot predict where and when he will arrive at a specific house. Experience tells us that Santa usually arrives only when children are asleep. In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 24. If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep.
Best to get to bed early tonight, so as not to interrupt Santa’s route!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com