There’s something special about being first.
Arizona became the first in the nation to adopt mobile ID on Wednesday. For those who own an iPhone — Apple’s cellular device — it means you can scan your driver’s license into your smartphone and no longer have to carry the card in your wallet.
It doesn’t require a doctorate from MIT to accomplish this feat.
Those who are familiar with the Wallet app on their iPhone, which stores credit cards and other retail cards, can now add their driver’s license to the collection. Other states are already jumping on board with this technology, including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and more states in the future.
Arizona is first.
What this means is that Arizonans will be able to tap their phones at TSA airport security checkpoint identification readers, read what information TSA officials are asking for on their device’s screen and then use Face ID or Touch ID to provide the information without unlocking their phone or presenting other forms of identification.
It also means when you get stopped for a traffic violation, a police officer can gather the information needed for your citation from the convenience of your phone.
Fun, eh?
• • •
Ironically, among the fastest ways for Ukrainians to get into the U.S. is through our southern border. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that arrivals of Russian nationals and Ukrainian refugees have increased in Mexico in recent months. In January and February alone about 30,111 Russians arrived in Mexico, compared with a full-year average of 12,380 during each of the past five years, according to Mexican immigration data.
The U.S.-Mexico border remains officially closed to asylum seekers under a public-health rule meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19, but immigration officers working at border crossings were told last week that because of the war they were free to offer exemptions to Ukrainian refugees.
Since October, the start of the U.S. government’s budget year, about 1,300 Ukrainians have been taken into custody by immigration officials at the U.S.-Mexican border, more than double the number during all of last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Separately, 7,100 Russian migrants have been taken into custody, nearly double the figure from a year ago.
• • •
Tonight’s Oscar awards television show is a clear signal that the pandemic era has ended. This will be the first time in three years the event will return to what was once considered “normal.”
The Oscars are the Super Bowl OF the movie industry. It gets underway at 5 p.m. on your ABC television channel.
Though the word “virtual” and other COVID-related terms are not part of the script, that doesn’t mean there won’t be changes. The academy that produces the event has slashed eight of the 23 award categories from the live television show and added a social media opportunity for fans to vote for their favorite films. The goal of these changes is to pump up the number of people watching the show and engage more people after the event attracted the smallest audience in its 94-year history last year.
The show will pay homage to the James Bond franchise and “The Godfather,” which turns 50 this year, and there probably will still be plenty of presenter banter, a few preshot packages and long-winded speeches.
In other words, it will be “ … the same old Oscars.”
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com