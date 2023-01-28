How bad is the inflation? Bad enough that eggs are being smuggled across the border from Mexico.
Longtime Cochise County residents had thought they had seen it all. Human smuggling, drug smuggling, even weapons being smuggled across the border — sometimes from the U.S. into Mexico.
But eggs?
We expect to see Lynda Longa’s article, published in today’s Herald and first broadcast on the newspaper’s website Friday, to explode onto the national scene. It’s just the kind of unique article that catches the eye of editors, regardless of where they are located.
Everyone is feeling the inflation pinch, and the fact that eggs are so valuable that they are being smuggled into the U.S., along with humans, drugs and weapons, is just another indication of how bad the economy is at this moment in time.
We can imagine the conversation between inmates.
“What are you in for, trafficking, violence, or what?
“Eggs.”
•••
We’re sad to see the end of the Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering. Blame COVID, blame a lack of volunteers or put the blame wherever you feel it’s appropriate, the loss of this event signals the end of an era in Cochise County.
The Gathering was an opportunity not only to enjoy Western music performers, it literally put this region on the entertainment map. Musicians and poets from across the nation, even from other countries, would gather in early February to keep the culture alive.
The festival captured the attention of National Public Radio (NPR) on more than one occasion and was featured on the national stage for its unique and entertaining revue.
We want to give a shout out to Steve Conroy who for years was the face of the Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, dedicating endless hours of his time to making the event a tremendous success.
And to all the volunteers who made the gathering possible.
We’ll see you down the trail and thanks for the memories.
•••
The latest crazy fad in New York?
Scuba diving the East River to recover priceless wooly mammoth tusks.
It all started with an interview of a guest from Alaska on The Joe Rogen Experience podcast. The show, which has an estimated audience of 11 million listeners per episode on Spotify, featured an explosive discovery: There are tens of thousands of priceless woolly mammoth tusks lying on the river floor.
That was enough to inspire a herd of divers to don their gear and jump into the winter-fridge temperatures of the East River this month.
“The divers attracted a virtual flotilla of news crews, photographers, livestreamers on social media, curious dog-walkers, joggers and moms with strollers who paused on the river’s chilly bank for a closer look,” states an article in the New York Times last week.
After investigation, the claim proved to be unfounded and those who ventured into the depths of the river were wasting their time.