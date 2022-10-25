Sheila Smith made us laugh out loud with a comment about last Friday’s column.
The opinion focused on a recent campaign tactic for contests on the ballot for Sierra Vista voters. People carrying signs at the intersection of Fry Boulevard and State Route 92 last week displayed messages that attacked candidates for mayor and school board.
Sheila writes: “Pretty bad when the ugly and disgusting campaigning style of so-called higher levels of government reaches down and grabs the local community(ies). Hard to respect people that choose to act the way many of today’s political candidates do. Harder to choose one or any of them to represent me.
“I am so disappointed in the campaign attitudes of candidates for office in the present day. I chose to think that what I was/am seeing might be an affliction of Arizona voters. However, I still subscribe to the Winchester (VA) Star and the Sequim (WA) Gazette because I lived in each place over the past eight years and want to still be in touch with those places that I have called home. However, I am noticing and aware that this spoiled brat/juvenile form of campaigning is not restricted and exclusive to Sierra Vista and/or Arizona.
“Wonder if there is a vaccination against this new form of campaigning!”
Haven’t heard of a vaccination for this “affliction,” Sheila, but it’s a good idea!
• • •
Lots of good news on the economic development front in Sierra Vista.
The Circle K on State Route 90, near the intersection of Avenida del Sol, will be expanding. The company purchased a neighboring property and will increase the size of the “always-busy” facility on the city’s east side.
Taco Bell is in the final stages of planning a remodeling of its restaurant at the intersection of State Route 92 at Fry Boulevard. The eatery will close at that location after a new, drive-through-only Taco Bell is opened on SR 92, near Canyon de Flores. Once the smaller “Bell” is operational, the focus will turn to expanding the existing restaurant location.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finished its site planning and permitting process with the city, and now has all it needs to build a new restaurant north of the Panda Restaurant, in the Walmart shopping plaza at the intersection of SR 92 at Charleston Road.
And, we were happy to hear of the ambitious plans for the former Windemere Hotel and Convention Center. Now called the Hummingbird Senior Resort Assisted Living, the spacious property will provide accommodations for no less than 130 residents when remodeling and construction is complete.
• • •
The “Spooktacular Bash” is an adults only Halloween party of local food, wine and beer tasting on Oct.29 at the Stan Greer “Old Door Shop.”
It includes vegetarian entrees and great desserts.
And, there is going to be music, dancing, an auction and a costume contest.