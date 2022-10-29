A good newspaper reporter can’t escape questions.
They make him itch like fleas on a dog. Unanswered questions are that annoying unbreakable habit, like biting your nails or picking a scab.
For good reporters, unanswered questions are the source for story ideas, sometimes leading down a path to something remarkable and other times something dark and unexpected.
A former newspaper reporter in our community sent us an email last week that had lots of questions about Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s plans to stack shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border.
He writes: “Well, it's the old man shaking his finger at the clouds again. Sure wish we could get more detailed reporting on the border shipping containers.
“Where are the containers coming from? One has to imagine they aren't brand new, so who is benefiting from getting rid of old (useless?) containers to place along the border? Who is the company placing them? Has it made any campaign contributions to anyone of late?
“If you do math: One mile is 5,280 feet x 10 miles equals 52,800 ft. x 2 high containers equals 105,600 ft. That total divided by 60 feet per container equals 1,760 containers, not even close to 2,700 as cited in the AP story.
“Continuing with math: $95 million divided by 1,760 is $53,977 to buy, ship and place each container. According to CBP an entry level BP agent's starting salary is $43,635. If Doocey could only usurp the law and do federal hiring too, he could have placed about 1,900 more BP agents along the AZ border just for these measly 10 miles (I digress).”
• • •
Here’s a safety reminder for Monday and our Halloween celebration.
With sunset now happening earlier — around 5:30 p.m. — and lots of families taking their kids to the city of Sierra Vista celebration in Veterans Park, make sure to drive defensively on Monday as trick-or-treaters take to local streets.
If you are dressing your kids to walk the neighborhood, make sure they are wearing reflective clothing or costumes, and carrying a flashlight is a good idea.
On Halloween there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.
Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop, wait for them to pass.
Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.
• • •
Death threats to Cochise County officials. Death threats to the candidates for Arizona governor. A break-in and assault on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
We shudder to think where this violent trend will end.
Collectively, we need to take a break from politics. Liking watching too much sports on television, eating too much Thanksgiving dinner, or having a bit too much celebration on New Year’s, we need to turn off the television and tune out for a while.
Getting too caught up in politics is proving to be toxic at all levels of government.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com