Construction on Fry Boulevard is well underway and promises to reshape Sierra Vista’s West End.
It’s important to understand that there’s only so much the city can do to stimulate an economic revival.
The dramatic renovation of Fry Boulevard, from Carmichael Avenue to Buffalo Soldier Trail, will create an attractive “streetscape” that is intended to encourage more pedestrian traffic in that area of town. Traffic lanes will be reduced from the current five-lane configuration, to one lane in each direction, with a center turn lane. Multi-use paths will be installed and vegetation will be added to the area, dressing up the overall appearance of public facilities on the West End.
The city also purchased property at the corner of Fab Avenue and Fry, on the south side of the boulevard, which it intends to develop into a park.
Beyond that, it’s going to be up to the property owners on both sides of the street to make structural improvements that create an inviting atmosphere on the West End. A few more eateries, perhaps a couple of retail shops, would provide pedestrians with a reason to hang out on the West End.
Mayor Rick Mueller has said previously that public investment in the West End will benefit property assessments throughout the city. He noted several years ago that property values on that side of town have not increased at the same rate as in other parts of the city, which is evidence that something needed to be done to improve that area.
Now it's up to those who own the properties on both sides of the boulevard to dress up their buildings and maximize the benefits of the city’s investment.
• • •
We’re also looking forward to the extension of Avenida Escuela behind the Walmart Supercenter.
Currently the street extends north from Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and ends just beyond the Walmart parking lot on the north side of that building. When the extension is completed later this year, Avenida Escuela will continue to the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex, located behind the Sierra Vista Public Library, and connect to East Tacoma Street.
The added street will provide a convenient way for people to access many of the city’s impressive softball, baseball and recreational areas. It will also provide another way to direct traffic after the annual fireworks show, which is staged on that part of town.
• • •
Sierra Vista officials are lining up state and federal funding to help with the development of the acreage recently purchased from the school district and adjoining Veteran’s Memorial Park. Currently, this property has tennis courts, a semblance of a walking and running “track,” and a large field with dimensions comparable to what could be utilized for soccer or football.
Finding a way to seamlessly incorporate this massive property into the already-impressive facilities at Veteran’s Memorial Park will be the key to utilizing the additional acreage.
The location of the property close to the city’s population centers seems to create a natural place for a semi-pro quality baseball facility, or some other venue where the public could gather to enjoy entertainment.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com