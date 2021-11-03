We pushed a button for Harold Satterlee of Sierra Vista.
Last week’s column, “Frustrations of a technical age,” inspired a lengthy letter outlining a few of his annoyances with today’s digital world.
“And privacy? Before we can use a new phone we have to click “agree” to the user agreement,” states Satterlee. “Click ‘decline,’ then you cannot use your new phone.’”
“The Digital Frontier Foundation had their team of lawyers (go) through the Google user agreement. They think it means that we agree to let Google record everything we do, Google promises not to sell our account numbers and passwords.”
Thanks for your email and we’ll reprint other parts of the correspondence in future columns, knowing you share our frustration.
• • •
We know everyone at the U.S. Postal Service is working hard. It can be a stressful job, getting the mail delivered to the right address, dealing with people and following the Byzantine rules that govern the agency.
Still.
The reminder issued last week by the post office encouraged everyone to get their Christmas packages into the mail as soon as possible and allow enough time for delivery. The announcement came a week before Halloween, with two months until Christmas.
Pardon this scribe’s age, but we remember a day when a quarter assured delivery of a first-class envelope to a distant address in the continental U.S. within three days.
Today, a 58-cent stamp will get you first-class delivery in a week or more.
It’s more than twice the cost with less than half the service.
• • •
Reader Dottie Jensen noticed a problem with Sunday’s New York Times crossword puzzle — namely, it was the same one that ran the previous week.
It would be easy to assume the fault was ours, but this time it was the folks over in NYC that screwed up by sending us the same puzzle with a different headline.
We planned to run the correct puzzle today, except no one over at 620 Eighth Ave. seems to have noticed the problem, as a new puzzle has yet to be issued.
• • •
Facebook is changing its “brand.” The company has been in the middle of a firestorm with lots of people expressing lots of opinions, most of them bad.
So, founder Mark Zuckerberg announced at a company conference last week that Facebook will become (drumroll please) “Meta.”
Companies tend to rename themselves for a select few reasons. Sometimes a name change reflects new business ambitions, as when Apple released the iPhone and stopped calling itself Apple Computer. Other times, it signals a corporate restructuring, as when Google renamed itself Alphabet; Larry Page became the CEO of Alphabet, not Google, clarifying his leadership beyond just search. Other times, a company seeks to distance itself from a sullied brand, as when cigarette-maker Philip Morris renamed itself Altria in 2001.
Facebook’s rechristening as Meta has some elements of all three. The company wants to define itself as a “metaverse” company, not just a maker of social media products. And Zuckerberg wants more of a hand in those new pursuits, rather than overseeing the Facebook app. The company also seeks a way out of the past few years of everyone dunking on Facebook, a name that’s become synonymous with mistrust and skepticism.
