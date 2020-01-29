Good-bye! Tomorrow, Friday, is Sdrawkcab Day, (Backwards Day for us literal types). Kids love it. You’re supposed to walk and talk backwards, wear your clothes backwards, and reverse your daily schedule. Will you be serving pancakes and bacon tonight? As they say, “Life is short. Eat dessert first.”
In natural disaster news, according to onthisday.com, it is the anniversary of the 1607 flood that destroyed 200 square miles of English coastline and injured 2,000 and the 1841 fire that destroyed two-thirds of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
Also, because we are library fans, we celebrate that on this day in 1815 Thomas Jefferson donated his 6500 volumes to replace those lost when the Library of Congress burned.
As you will see from tomorrow’s What’s Happenin’?,” there are many many Saturday events. The Tombstone Art Gallery Quilt Show starts on Saturday and continues for the month of February. You’ll have many chances to take it in. It might require a bit of effort, but we think you might like it. Don’t be afraid. Bright colors, neat fabric, architectural marvels. Could you do that? Head to the Tombstone Art Gallery, 383 Allen St.
They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 28 with 100, count them, 100 quilts. Promise not to drool.
Many of these gorgeous offerings are for sale, and there will be a raffle drawing for one stunning piece on Feb. 15 at noon. Because it never hurts to pay it forward, the quilters are organizing “Sew Along Days.” Join them to work on red, white, and blue quilts to donate to the Tucson VA Hospital after being displayed for 4th of July in City Park. For more information, contact aprilremyhinton@gmail.com.
Another great show with a reception on Saturday and an almost month-long run (through Feb. 22) is the Huachuca Art Association Annual Open Judged Show. The HAA is located at 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista.
The reception runs from 3 to 5 p.m. and offers light refreshments and top of the line art. Hello!