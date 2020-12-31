Eventually, a line must be drawn in the sand.
Last week the author on this side of the keyboard decided enough, is enough. It’s time to take a stand. It’s time to put toe in said sand, and draw the line.
We cut the cord and said goodbye to “live TV.” Our days of watching football, basketball and other primetime sports are officially done. We won’t be listening to sports personalities giving their vaunted opinions on over-hyped athletes or games. We won’t spend time listening to former coaches, former players and just-plain-loudmouths telling us what they think.
What brought us to this monumental decision?
Cost. When Hulu announced its monthly package with Live TV was going up to $65, after YouTube TV announced a similar increase last March, and Cox premiere internet package snuck another increase into its bill, it was time to reassess.
How much is television really worth?
Understand, this writer hails from a day when the folks in television were begging people to tune into their network — for free. It was a simpler time, when television screens were not the size of picture windows, the channel guide offered a choice of three or four programs, and the idea of paying for television was thought to be ridiculous.
Today, it would be a good idea to get a Master’s degree in engineering if you want to figure out the best way to watch television. There are literally thousands of choices available on satellite channels, cable television has hundreds of choices, and then there’s “streaming,” which offers the convenience of watching lots of programming on your phone, tablet or any digital device with a screen size measured by the foot.
Yet it all comes with a cost.
You need an internet connection, that’s around $100 to get a decent bandwidth and download speed. You can sign up for cable, but around here, a decent cable package is going to cost you about $100, with sneaky increases at least once a year. Or, you can sign up for streaming services, like Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or several other services. Again, to get “live TV,” which includes network broadcasts of the NFL, NBA and other major national events (think Oscars and comparable programming), you will need to pay additional money for the networks — in Hulu’s case, $65 a month.
Let’s do the math.
Internet: $100. Hulu or YouTube with live TV, $65; Netflix, $15 every month, Prime, paid annually for $120; HBO Max $15 a month.
Pretty soon, the cost of watching television every month is more than the car payment. It’s double the electric bill, and almost as much as the gas bill in the winter.
Worst of all, lots of times, there is literally nothing worth watching.
We’ve joined the minority, we’re sure, in signing off network television. It’s gotten too expensive for too little value.
Considering all the opportunities for free entertainment in today’s world, we’re betting that we won’t be missing all that much.
What are your thoughts?
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.