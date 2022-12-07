We’ve been watching Sierra Vista’s Mayor-elect Clea McCaa as he prepares to take office next month. He’s hanging out at the Café O’Le eatery on the city’s West End, close to his home and church, and meeting with council members to prepare for the sea-change that is about to happen in his life.

Mayor-elect McCaa also has met with City Administrator Chuck Potucek, other city officials, and of course several meetings with the current mayor, Rick Mueller.

Tags