We’ve been watching Sierra Vista’s Mayor-elect Clea McCaa as he prepares to take office next month. He’s hanging out at the Café O’Le eatery on the city’s West End, close to his home and church, and meeting with council members to prepare for the sea-change that is about to happen in his life.
Mayor-elect McCaa also has met with City Administrator Chuck Potucek, other city officials, and of course several meetings with the current mayor, Rick Mueller.
Feting Mueller should start now. This newspaper and other publications, online and otherwise, should initiate a series of articles that catalogue and appreciate his contributions to this community. After serving terms as a councilman, he was elected mayor in 2010 and has served three consecutive terms.
It would be easy to take Mayor Mueller for granted. The city and its administration have run relatively smoothly, without major scandals and keeping the city’s tax rate affordable, despite a serious recession a decade ago and other economic challenges along the way.
Mayor Mueller has weathered it all, calmly handling harassing newspaper articles, keeping radical council members (Tom Crosby comes to mind) under control, and keeping the city on a steady path toward prosperity. He’s downright casual in his demeanor, sometimes making him the subject of friendly ridicule for his appearance — shorts and a Hawaiian shirt — at more formal affairs.
McCaa brings a fresh face to City Hall and the possibility of opening access to voices and interest groups that have not worked with the city previously. He plans to continue his campaign-practice of “Walking on Wednesdays” after he gets into office, seeking input from businesses in the community as he walks from business door to business door.
One thing we know for sure, and we’re pretty confident Mayor-elect McCaa has already discovered, running for office and serving in office are two completely different jobs. The candidate McCaa walked local neighborhoods, visited more than 100 local businesses and attended numerous public events, seeking to make himself familiar to community members who didn’t know him before he started his campaign.
The Mayor-elect — and we would add the council — need to keep that momentum going while still keeping the city government running.
That’s not an easy task.
• • •
We certainly live in a completely different time than just a few years ago.
Wednesday we followed a story on “ ... songs to teach your children to make sure they are taking enough time to wash their hands.”
We are in the midst of “National Handwashing Week,” which extends Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. As you probably already know, this observance started during the pandemic and gained national recognition for its effectiveness in making sure kids wash their hands.
These days we have COVID-19, and the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) to worry about. It’s important to teach kids — and indeed, everyone — to wash their hands thoroughly and often.
Here’s what’s recommended.
Kids are often taught to sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep” or the “A-B-C” song. They all use the same tune and take about 20 seconds. Or, you can sing the “Happy Birthday to You” song twice.
The important thing is spending enough time to make sure you make washing your hands an effective way to shed the germs that can make you sick.