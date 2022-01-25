Don’t doubt the commitment of Gov. Ducey to providing relief to border counties dealing with the dramatic surge in immigration. As we have stated previously, evidence of a politician’s true intentions can be measured by where the public money gets spent.
While many pundits point to the governor’s frequent criticism of the Biden administration’s lackadaisical attitude toward illegal immigration as nothing more than political grandstanding, the truth is in the spending plan. Gov. Ducey’s proposal to contribute $12 million to Cochise County law enforcement and his plan to develop a “border interdiction” unit that will assemble federal, state and local resources to address the immigration crisis are evidence of his commitment to address the issue.
Sierra Vista residents will especially be pleased that the governor’s plan includes purchasing a local building that will be converted into an “intel facility” for the interdiction team. The building, located on the city’s West End, measures a whopping 5,500 square feet and will house the equipment and personnel handling the law enforcement responsibilities related to that mission.
Other money is being allocated by the governor’s proposal for search and rescue operations along the border.
Sheriff Dannels reports that last year, which is just a few weeks ago, border counties recovered more than 100 people who were either stranded and near death, or had already passed, while attempting to cross the desert after entering the U.S. illegally in Arizona.
Money to carry out that duty is recognized by the governor as an unfair burden for taxpayers living close to the border.
Since we’re talking about the state and the recent convening of the Legislature (Jan. 10), let’s add in a good word for Rep. Gail Griffin, who dropped a bill last week to provide funding for a new law enforcement center in Cochise County.
We’re not talking just a little bit of money, either.
Rep. Griffin is asking for the state to put $100 million toward the project.
We understand if you confuse that number with Dr. Evil’s ransom demand in the 1997 Austin Power’s movie, where Mike Meyers puts his pinkie finger to his lips and calls on world leaders to pay “ … 100 billion dollars,” which is quickly met with astonishment by the group.
If our state representative can finagle that much money from the state surplus, we can’t think of any reason why local taxpayers wouldn’t support forking over the remaining estimated $50 million necessary to build the facility.
Astute readers should also note the subtle change in what county officials are calling the project.
It’s not a “jail,” it’s a law enforcement facility.
Jails bring to mind Old West images, like those portrayed in movies. A refined law enforcement center will be much more. Plans call for courtrooms, office space for mental health professionals, medical facilities, offices for employment opportunities, and yes, space for incarceration of inmates.
Word has it that Jennifer Wantz, who has a sterling reputation for her work at Cochise College, is now president of the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club, taking over for the equally impressive Sylvia Conklin.
Ms. Conklin has a remarkable resume as board president, leading the charge to establish a satellite campus at Carmichael school, establishing an endowment, and finishing off the mortgage for the club’s main building on Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista.
