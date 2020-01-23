Happy Handwriting Day! It’s sponsored by the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association and honors John Hancock, the first person to sign the American Declaration of Independence. All the mythical reasons for his huge signature aside, it was a bold move.
When you pick up a pen or pencil to write a shopping list and scrawl down your groceries, your handwriting is uniquely yours — almost.
It’s a grayish area of forensic analysis, but your training, the instrument you use, your hand configuration, your musculature and your brain all determine what those letters will look like.
And most people’s handwriting changes as they age.
First, you figure out that the tortured Palmer method doesn’t apply to you. Then you see some flourishes or compaction that appeals. Then time, age, and practice shape the letters anew. We can be amazed that a couple of squiggles on a scrap can mean “buy toilet paper,” perhaps only to you.
Many people in 2020 write very seldom with pen on paper. We are growing used to typing or texting, and our hand muscles are probably reconfiguring themselves. But we’re losing some of the body brain connection. Research is showing that taking notes longhand is much better than using a laptop in class or in meetings.
Yes, students who take notes on a keyboard can take more notes, but they are not better notes. Laptop users tend to take notes word for word; they don’t allow the material to filter through their brains. Having to rethink what a professor or boss might be saying makes the material stickier and easier to recall. ScientificAmerican.com quotes three studies by Pam Mueller and Daniel Oppenheimer that conclude that handwritten notes lead to “stronger conceptual understanding” and that students were “more successful in applying and integrating the material than those who used took notes with their laptops.” This holds true even after the passage of time.
Try handwriting a note to a friend or using a notebook or sticky notes. There’s plenty of scrap paper in the world, and most is recyclable when you’ve finished or committed the facts to memory.