A horse walks into a bar. “Why the long face?” asks the bartender.
It’s that time of year again when the Herald/Review honors teachers, support staff, administrators and other special school personnel.
Each year this newspaper makes a special effort to recognize those in education who are making a difference in the community as well as in the classrooms. Nominations for the “Golden Apple” awards closed on Feb. 4, with an impressive list of professionals nominated from school districts throughout Cochise County.
Reading through the nominations provides a good feeling about our future. The commitment of those charged with helping our kids learn and mature provides hope for tomorrow.
We will announce the winners soon and triumph their efforts and accomplishments. It’s the least we can do to honor those who are on the front line of education, preparing our future leaders and shaping our future world.
We’re jumping on the Chuck Potucek bandwagon, if there’s still room.
Chuck has been the city manager in Sierra Vista for more than a generation, which in itself must be some kind of record within that profession. Most city managers, especially in smaller communities, stick around for a few years and then move on. Just ask Bisbee, which until the rehiring of Steve Paukin last year, cycled through four city managers in five years.
Mr. Potucek has made a remarkable difference in Sierra Vista during his 36 years at City Hall, serving 26 of those years as city manager. He was recently honored with the John J. DeBolske Professional Excellence Award at the Arizona City/County Managers Association Winter Conference.
If we think what Sierra Vista was like in 1986 — the year Potucek arrived — and compare that memory to what the community looks like today, the change is dramatic.
From his leadership the city has grown exponentially, adding shopping centers, lots of homes and attracting industry to make Sierra Vista a jewel in Southeast Arizona.
In the public sector, the city’s facilities are practically new, most of the streets are in good shape, taxes are affordable, and public safety is professional and well-staffed. Even the city’s sanitation trucks are clean and well-kept.
Residents, especially those who have been here a few years, tend to take a lot of these public amenities in stride, thinking what we have here is common everywhere.
It’s not.
Potucek, who if asked will immediately defer to current and past councils and mayors, has been in the lead developing this community and has established a legacy that should never be overlooked. His leadership during the city’s formative years has put us on a path of success that future generations will enjoy and hopefully expand.
Cochise County has an impressive roster of city managers, including the experienced Paukin in Bisbee, Willcox manager Caleb Blaschke, Benson’s Vicki Vivian, Huachuca City’s Suzanne Harvey and Ana Urquijo in Douglas.
We can also claim some pride in Mike Ortega, a Douglas native who worked as the county administrator here, before moving on and taking his current position as city manager in Tucson.
Great public leadership is one reason this county and its communities make this region a great place to live, work and play.
