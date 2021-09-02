Guess how many structures in Cochise County are on the National Register of Historic Places? For most people, only a few come to mind.
The Gadsden Hotel in Douglas, of course. Opened in 1907 and named for the Gadsden Purchase, the stately five-story, 160-room hotel became a home away from home for cattlemen, ranchers, miners, and businessmen. The hotel was leveled by fire and rebuilt in 1929. It was added to the national Register in 1976.
Willcox readers might think of the John H. Norton and Company Store, located next to the historic theater at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Stewart Street. Today the store, known as The Willcox Commercial Company, is a wonderful place to see and acquire artifacts and other collectibles.
Bisbee readers will think of the Phelps Dodge General Office Building in the heart of Old Bisbee at 5 Copper Queen Plaza. The red-brick structure today serves as an impressive museum and a central tourism attraction for the community. The building was the headquarters of the Phelps Dodge mining company from 1896 to 1961. It thereafter housed county offices, and served for a time as the local post office before being adapted by the city for use as a museum in 1971.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church should come to mind if you’re from Tombstone. At the corner of Stafford and Third streets, it is the oldest Protestant church in Arizona. Today it remains part of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.
Benson readers might think of the Max Treu Territorial Meat Company, located on Fourth Street in the city’s downtown. Zearing’s Mercantile store now occupies the space and offers visitors unique and just plain fun collectibles.
While almost every area community has at least one structure or location on the National Register of Historic place, we’re betting few readers will appreciate how many of these sites there are in Cochise County.
This corner of southeast Arizona is home to 86 registered historic sites and structures. Drive through the county and you will find everything from the Springs Stage Station Site in Dragoon, to the spot where Geronimo surrendered outside of Douglas, to the Silver Peak Lookout Complex in the Portal area.
• • •
September is “fair” month, and we’re excited about these events. Santa Cruz County will host its 105th fair Sept. 17-19. Cochise County is planning its 97th annual fair Sept. 23-26.
We’re looking forward to eating fried food only found at booths on the fairground. We’re excited about the lights of the midway, the sounds of carnival hawkers, the smells of agriculture.
We’re also excited to see our neighbors and friends. County fairs are, and have always been, an opportunity for rural friends to get reacquainted, for people to find out more about area businesses and for talented artisans to show off their skills.
All of that and more will be among the highlights we enjoy for the first time since the pandemic forced unwanted changes on our fairs last year.
