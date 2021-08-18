Erick Harrell strikes again.
As he told the Douglas City Council earlier this month, we “ … mean that in a good way.”
Mr. Harrell has quickly become a godsend for the community, acquiring local properties as he works to accomplish his vision of revitalizing Douglas. Most recently his company purchased the Rivera Building on 10th Street, taking a property owned by the city since 2008 and returning it to the tax roll.
Earlier this year Mr. Harrell purchased the Gadsden Hotel, which has been a namesake property for Douglas since it opened in 1907.
Harrell Destinations, one of Erick’s companies, has a collection of impressive properties. On the Destinations website (harrelldestinations.com), Douglas is now listed next to Joshua Tree, California; Seattle; and Arizona’s premiere tourism spot, Sedona.
Not bad company.
Acquiring the Gadsden is the first piece in a puzzle that has the potential of turning Douglas into a truly unique attraction. Mr. Harrell told council members that it will take more than the historic hotel to get people to come to the city. It will require space for artisans, restaurants, coffee shops and retail outlets.
Adding to the momentum is the eventual modernization of the Douglas Port of Entry. The federal government placed that project on its five-year “to-do” list at least three years ago, and when it finally happens, the impact on the community could be huge (or do you say “Uuuge”?). Commercial truck traffic will be separated from pedestrian and vehicle traffic as part of the renovation, which should encourage more people to pass through, and return from, the border checkpoint much quicker. It will also remove the loud, slow-moving semi-tractor trailers from traveling though the city’s downtown.
When it’s completed, the modernization of the port should literally open a door for more Mexican pottery, furniture, and all the “fun” artwork that our neighbors to the south already create and offer at locations throughout Southern Arizona.
We can envision Douglas becoming a hotspot for tourists, and some locals, who want an authentic experience that includes a mixture of history, art and the beautiful weather that this region of Arizona already enjoys.
• • •
Among the unspoken enjoyments of the monsoon are the clouds. For most of the year this corner of the Grand Canyon State has cloudless, crystal-clear blue skies. The sunshine is literally inescapable from October through June, with very few clouds to “clutter” the scenic landscapes.
When monsoon takes hold, we’re blessed with huge (there’s that word again) cumulus clouds, often “stuck” on the mountain tops.
Those who study clouds will tell you that cumulus clouds are often precursors of other types of clouds, such as cumulonimbus. These are the cloud formations that bring storms. They are also the “wallpaper” we enjoy when the sun rises in the morning or sets in the evening, capturing a variety of colorful hues that highlight the sunlight.
We’re starting to wind down the monsoon, with the official date for its “end” on Sept. 30. This year the volume of precipitation and the spectacular cloud formations will be remembered for “seasons” to come.
