There’s a chance to say your two cents worth on a controversial subject: Who does have the right to write about people that might not be “like them.” Even the cover is controversial. The Copper Queen Library has been asked to participate in Oprah Winfrey’s popular book club. The library receives advanced copies of Oprah’s picks, including the new novel “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.
The novel follows Lydia and her son, Luca, as they escape from their home in Acapulco, Mexico, after a drug cartel kills several of their family members. The novel, which hit shelves on January 21, has already garnered praise from some who consider it a gritty and poignant tale about one family’s harrowing journey to America. Based on comments from goodreads.com: Is it “racist,” “mind blowing,” worth five stars or “negative stars”? In any case you have the power to read what you want and to say what you feel about what you read and how the book is decorated and marketed. Books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. The club will meet on March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee.
Here are a couple more “Heads Ups.” Contact Arizona Water Wise at ndmiller@email.arizona.edu to join a tour to find out what goes on at Sierra Vista’s water treatment plant. In addition to creating “A” quality treated wastewater, the EOP has created 50-acres of wetlands featuring aquatic vegetation and grasses once native to the region. There is also an 1,800 square-foot platform to view the wetland’s wildlife and guided bird walks are conducted on Sundays. The tour starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
And call now to reserve your place for “Pruning Your Fruit Trees … It’s Not Too Late!,” 9:30 a.m. at Groth Hall, UA South. Cochise County Master Gardeners presents Bill Cook, who knows when to prune, where to cut, what tools to use, and more. Register at 520-559-7078. The fee is $10 at the door by cash or check; active Master Gardeners pay $5.