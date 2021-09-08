A timely press release issued this week by the city of Sierra Vista is a reminder of the importance of keeping all that brush and overgrowth in check.
At the moment, with monsoon rains pelting the area several times a week, it’s hard to imagine that our weather is about to turn dry. In fact, the Farmer’s Almanac made its annual prediction this week on what the weather will be like this winter and most of the country is expected to endure cold and dry conditions until next spring.
Cold and dry.
That’s the perfect mix to create wildfire conditions next June. Areas where today’s lush greenery grows will be the most susceptible to catching fire when the dry winds and hot temperatures arrive next summer.
Make the effort to keep your yard, or field, or other open space under control. Cut down the brush that will dry out and could potentially create perfect conditions for a wildfire next spring.
• • •
We stand by our statement that tonight’s football game between Bisbee and Douglas will be more exciting, and more memorable, because it’s being played on a newly installed artificial turf field. A reader, Arlene Ehrenberger, challenged the idea in comments she sent to the newspaper.
“Really ... I do not see how artificial turf could, in any way, add to the meaning of the game, or in fact the excitement.”
We’re guessing, respectfully, that Arlene doesn’t watch much football. Enthusiasts of the game will tell you that artificial turf will speed up the play of the game. Players run faster and the action happens faster on an artificial surface. The game is more exciting as a result.
There are also rivalry and trivia considerations. “The Pick” is among the oldest rivalries in the nation. Dedicated followers of the game can tell you who won the first contest (Bisbee, in 1906); when the game wasn’t played (1990 to 1994); when Douglas had to forfeit, even after beating Bisbee (2019); and other traditions that are part of this storied history of the game.
***
There’s plenty to do tomorrow as Cochise County joins the national observance of 9/11 and the events that changed the world in 2001.
Sierra Vista and the Warrior Healing Center, along with the Keepers of Liberty, will host a “Freedom Fest” at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The daylong event features Don McLean ("American Pie"), the Gatlin Brothers ("Broken Lady"), and Keith Anderson and Trey Taylor, noted country music singers.
If great musical entertainment isn’t your “thing,” travel to the San Pedro Golf Course in Benson for the annual lantern festival. The event will have special significance this year and will create a sight to behold when people set off lighted aerial lanterns to brighten the sky on Saturday night.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.