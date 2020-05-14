The Herald/Review Media office will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, May 18. The office will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and customer service by phone will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It is important for our staff and our readers to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have installed plexiglass in our front office for customer service and will have hand sanitizer available as well.
Recycling of newspapers will remain available outside the front of the office in the blue recycling bins provided. The free Vista Weekly publication will also be available in a rack outside the front of the office and be refilled as needed. We will continue to wipe down the recycling bins and the rack multiple times a day.
If you are not sure if you need to come in for assistance, please call us at 520-458-9440 — we most likely can assist you by phone.
• • •
A reader called Thursday wanting to give some recognition to the nurses and other medical staff at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
He said he went in for a minor case of acid reflux, and ended up having two major procedures for ailments he wasn’t even aware of.
“If it wasn’t for them checking everything, I probably would have went home and still had some major problems,” he said.
He said during his two-week stay, he saw how the medical staff interacted with other patients, and he wanted to share his positive experience with the community so they would have confidence if they have to go to our local hospital.
“I want to give them a shoutout for everything they do,” he said.
We couldn’t agree more. Here’s another hearty “thank you” to all the medical staff, first responders, essential workers and everyone else who has worked hard during this pandemic, from all of us at the Herald/Review.