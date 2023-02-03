Most people would be worried if they were called to Washington, D.C., to meet with the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, followed by a session with the attorney general.

Not Mark Dannels. Cochise County’s top cop has been summoned inside the beltway to meet with the nation’s leading law enforcement officials this week, presumably to discuss the situation at the border. He’s paying for the trip out of his own pocket and will be representing local constituents and the National Sheriff’s Association. Dannels is the chairman of the NSA’s Border Security Committee. He’s also president of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association.

