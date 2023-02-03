Most people would be worried if they were called to Washington, D.C., to meet with the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, followed by a session with the attorney general.
Not Mark Dannels. Cochise County’s top cop has been summoned inside the beltway to meet with the nation’s leading law enforcement officials this week, presumably to discuss the situation at the border. He’s paying for the trip out of his own pocket and will be representing local constituents and the National Sheriff’s Association. Dannels is the chairman of the NSA’s Border Security Committee. He’s also president of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association.
We’re wondering if the upcoming trip to Washington signals a change in the current policy adopted by the Biden administration. Since the last presidential election, administration officials have walked in lockstep on the border, professing that “ … there is no problem.”
Dannels and most of the sheriffs in Arizona disagree. Last month Sgt. Tim Williams spoke to a room full of police chiefs and other law enforcement officials, relating that migrants captured crossing the border illegally are saying they are being encouraged to come to America by television commercials that promise jobs at landscaping companies in some states.
Sgt. Williams related that during the past five years, Cochise County has captured on cameras about 130,000 migrants entering the country illegally. Of that total, just about 46,000 have been apprehended.
• • •
You gotta love John Ladd. The generational rancher in the Naco area doesn’t even live in the 6th Congressional District represented by Juan Ciscomani, yet Ladd’s experience, insights and knowledge of local issues — along with his continuing service to the community — made him a vital appointment to the congressman’s innovative Citizens Advisory Council.
The council held its first meeting on Jan. 19 to get oriented with the tasks of working with Ciscomani in his new role as a congressman.
We’re wishing the best of luck to this group.
• • •
First Better Bucks, now Better Work.
We can remember when former Sierra Vista council member Gwen Calhoun first proposed that the city get more involved with social service programs to help the organizations helping the homeless and those in need.
From that humble beginning we’ve witnessed a well-structured effort that has knitted the city’s resources together with local nonprofit organizations to build successful programs creating opportunity and providing financial help for those who sincerely want to improve their situation.
It’s important to understand that homelessness and financial challenges will never be “cured.” These are problems that can only be actively addressed. If someone doesn’t want to change their situation or they make bad choices, then they are responsible for their own decisions and actions. The consequences are their own.
That reality doesn’t mean Sierra Vista and its contributing citizenry does not bear a responsibility, at a minimum, to provide opportunity.
Better Bucks and Better Work represent that opportunity.
Thanks to the dedicated work of police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department and other city officials, and a group of volunteers who serve on a committee and regularly represent the organization, Better Work and Better Bucks have made Sierra Vista a better place to live.
We are fulfilling our responsibility as a community to create opportunity and provide immediate help to those who are facing financial challenges.