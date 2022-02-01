Plug another $12.8 million into the state’s contribution toward Cochise County efforts to address illegal border crossings. The Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve the grant at its Feb. 8 meeting, providing funds for everything from personnel to more border cameras.
Working with locally elected officeholders in the state Legislature, the money is coming from Gov. Ducey and includes hiring six more deputies for the next four years. Supervisors usually complain that the new hires will drive up the cost of the county’s public safety pension, but this state grant includes more than $1 million specifically to pay that cost.
There’s also another million in there to expand the network of trail cameras the county uses to track illegal border crossings and human smuggling.
More than $5.6 million is being allocated for operations costs for the existing jail, which represents about 70% of the total amount of money the county spends on incarceration for an entire year.
• • •
Not everyone has been happy with the Thunderbirds training over our skies the past week.
“Will the constant noise from the jets be ending soon? It feels like we are in a war zone,” said one fed-up reader in an email to the newspaper and city leadership.
For those who are tired of the sound-barrier breaking aircraft, you’re in luck — the training mission wraps up on Thursday.
However, this might not be the last time we see them, since the Fort Huachuca airspace and surrounding terrain present unique opportunities for the demonstration squad to hone their skills.
And if you haven’t gotten your fill of the peerless pilots, you can check them out during the Luke Days Air & Space Expo 2022 next month in Glendale.
• • •
Don’t forget it’s an election year for those serving in the state Legislature.
We issue that reminder after reading about State Rep. John Fillmore, who last week proposed a bill effectively negating the outcome of an election if the result doesn’t favor the majority in the Legislature.
Outlandish.
Being outlandish, however, put Fillmore’s name in the headlines. That’s especially important if he hopes to beat fellow Republican State Sen. Wendy Rogers. Redistricting of the legislative boundaries pushed both lawmakers into the same district, and Fillmore needs all the publicity he can generate if he hopes to knock out the uber-conservative Rogers in the fall GOP primary.
We remember Rep. Fillmore in Cochise County after he attended a luncheon meeting of local principals and superintendents.
At the time, Rep. Fillmore was head of the Education Committee and the meeting was organized by Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
Faced with a large group of pro-public school administrators, Rep. Fillmore said he favored combining as many districts as possible and eliminating as many principles and superintendents as possible.
The comments were a complete affront to the officials attending the event and wasn’t greeted with applause.
Needless to say, he didn’t stay for dessert.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com