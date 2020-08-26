Former Assistant Managing Editor at the Herald/Review, Matt Hickman, is recovering from a serious bicycle accident that left him with a neck brace, five broken ribs and two broken vertebrae.
The mishap occurred Aug. 16 and required a night’s stay at the Alaska Regional Hospital.
Matt was riding his bike when he hit a rough patch in the road and his front wheel popped off.
“After that, I really don’t know what happened,” he said from his home in Anchorage on Sunday.
Hickman was a longtime sports editor at the Herald/Review, before he became the features and entertainment editor. He was then “loaned” to other Wick newspapers and at one point worked as the editor in Williston, North Dakota.
He’s currently the General Manager and Managing Editor at the Anchorage Press, an alternative-weekly publication in Alaska’s largest city by population.
His parents, Dennis and Debbie Hickman, live in Hereford.
We’re wishing Matt a speedy recovery. If you want to do the same, send him a greeting at mathhickman@yahoo.com.
A note from Carol urges bike riders on multi-use paths (MUP) to “forget ringing a bell,” to alert walkers that you are behind them.
She states: “It is far better and proper to sing out well before approaching someone that you are ‘passing on your left’ — or right as the case may be.”
“Not everyone hears the bell. People are talking, hard of hearing, looking at their phones etc. Also many riders do not speak up soon enough. Let people know you’re coming. They appreciate it and always thank them for moving over.”
Thanks for the contribution Carol!
We also received a nice note from Julie, who confessed her “learned” love for the three-day-a-week newspaper format.
She states: “The paper seems more substantial (especially, of course, on Wednesday) and on the days when it doesn’t arrive I can try to catch up on all those magazines I subscribe to.”
“The Herald in print is satisfying and personal, I can read it with my coffee, my son can use old copies to start the fire for grilling, and I bring the rest of the paper back to your blue bins.”
Thank you Julie.
As a side note, we may be opening ourselves for cruel sarcasm here, but what other uses do you have for old editions of the Herald/Review?
Try to be nice, please.
And on the lighter side…
What do you call a fish without eyes? Fsh.
Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil? Because it’s pointless.
Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over a bay, they would be bagels.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com