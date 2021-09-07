It’s comparable to Harvard versus Yale, or the Packers versus the Bears, or the Wildcats versus the Sun Devils.
It’s Bisbee versus Douglas on the football field Friday night.
This rivalry kicked off in 1906 and has rarely missed a rematch. On Friday the Pumas will travel to Douglas where they will play on a newly-furnished field for “The Pick,” the trophy that the winning team takes home.
Douglas has installed a new artificial turf for its field, which only adds to the excitement and the meaning of the game.
The Douglas/Bisbee football game is the fourth oldest rivalry in the nation. Originally, the last game of the year was always the Douglas/Bisbee game played on Thanksgiving Day, and it was called the Turkey Day game. The last Turkey Day game was held in 1964. The communities came together in 1944 and established “The Pick” game and built a trophy. The trophy is housed at the winning school for that year. If the trophy is transferred from the losing school to the winning school, the losing school's Student Council president presents The Pick to the winning school's Student Council president at an assembly.
• • •
Some exciting things are developing at the Henry F. Hauser Museum in Sierra Vista. At the direction of Elizabeth Wrozek, museum curator, there are — and there will be — lots to see and do at the local attraction.
Exhibits at the facility on Tacoma Street include numerous historic artifacts that tell the tales of influential women who shaped our community. There’s even a section of the bar from the renown Daisy Mae’s restaurant, saloon and former brothel.
It’s worth taking the time to visit the museum, learn a little bit more about where we live and enjoy the exhibits.
Across the parking lot, at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, there’s an impressive collection of wildlife art and Ms. Wrozek is developing space for the James Webb Space Telescope project.
For those who don’t know, the “JWST” will succeed the Hubble Space Telescope as NASA's flagship astrophysics mission.
Next month Sierra Vista is planning four events that will celebrate the new telescope as well as offer everyone information on space, stars and our universe.
A star party is planned Oct. 15 as part of a partnership with the local Huachuca Astronomy Club. The party will feature telescope observing with members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and information on the James Webb Space Telescope.
The event is weather-dependent and cancelation will be announced on the city’s and HAC’s social media platforms if the sky turns too cloudy.
Oct. 28, Sierra Vista is partnering with the Patterson Observatory and Huachuca Astronomy Club, with support from NASA, to provide educational and recreational programming for people of all ages and abilities around the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA Solar System Ambassador Ted Forte will deliver a talk on the James Webb Space Telescope.
For information, turn to the city’s website at sierravistaaz.gov.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.