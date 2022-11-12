The opening of the Festival of Trees display and the annual “Christmas Around the World” concert, performed by the Sierra Vista Community Chorus, serve as reminders that it’s time to get cracking on that gift list for the upcoming holiday season.
The 23rd annual Festival of Trees is taking place at The Mall at Sierra Vista through Nov. 29. The trees are provided by area businesses and organizations and are available to be taken home for a donation benefiting the Real Wishes Foundation. When the mall is open, which is early for “mall walkers” and late for “last-minute shoppers,” the trees display is available and easy to find on the south end of the building in a commons area.
The chorus performs “Christmas Around The World” on Dec. 2 at the First Baptist Church, 1447 S. Seventh St., at 7 p.m.
Audience members are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for the fire department’s yearly toy drive or non-perishable food items that will be donated to local charities.
• • •
And as long as you are in the toy isle picking out the gift you are going to donate at the concert, consider a few of these extravagant gifts for any of the little ones who are on your list.
Boat International, the global authority in “super yachting,” offers a few ideas. How about the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, a mere $41,500 for the miniature replica of this James Bond sports car. Buying the “toy” requires a full down payment and without it, you’re not on the “build list.”
If you don’t have a small person on your list, how about something that meets the needs of that friend who’s a coffee lover?
“Whether they enjoy all things peppermint or pumpkin spice, a luxury espresso machine is the perfect gift for any coffee connoisseur looking to whip up Starbucks dupes at home,” states the product description.
The Breville Barista Touch expresso machine is a real bargain starting at $900 at Amazon.com.
If you’re not shopping for these bargains, we searched for “The most expensive Christmas gifts money can buy,” and came up with a few more ideas.
How can you possibly live without a “Giant Infrared Healing Clam,” for a meager $14,500. The Infrared Supine Sauna is a personal sauna that uses an array of tiny infrared lights to penetrate deeply into aching tissue. It's also full of jade stones, which have applications in traditional Chinese medicine. But more importantly, it will let you simulate the feeling of being eaten by an enormous clam.
For the golfer in your life — everyone has one — there’s the Batman-inspired golf cart, which is about the price of a used pickup truck or a low-cost manufactured home at $28,500. This all-black, heavily-armored six-wheel tank has a top speed of 38 miles an hour.
Our last suggestion will appeal to those who love music — and who doesn’t, right?
The Self-Contained Hootenanny will replace your iPod, Spotify account, and MP3 collection and become the only musical thing you'll need in your life. Played by air-driven tubes, the guitar, bass synth and various drums built into the Hootenanny can play 15,000 different tunes. Be warned, this gift is the size of a large cabinet and weighs about as much as a piano. It’s not really built for putting in your pocket.