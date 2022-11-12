The opening of the Festival of Trees display and the annual “Christmas Around the World” concert, performed by the Sierra Vista Community Chorus, serve as reminders that it’s time to get cracking on that gift list for the upcoming holiday season.

The 23rd annual Festival of Trees is taking place at The Mall at Sierra Vista through Nov. 29. The trees are provided by area businesses and organizations and are available to be taken home for a donation benefiting the Real Wishes Foundation. When the mall is open, which is early for “mall walkers” and late for “last-minute shoppers,” the trees display is available and easy to find on the south end of the building in a commons area.

