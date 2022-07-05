The holiday weekend featured a different kind of fireworks for baseball fans and anyone who has followed local high school teams.
Darick Hall, a graduate of Buena High School and Cochise College, exploded for three home runs in three days in his first stint playing for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team.
“It has been mostly fun and fireworks for the man that teammates and fans in Triple-A Lehigh Valley affectionately and accurately call ‘Long Ball Hall.’ Hall hit a home run to right field in the sixth inning Friday night to give the Phillies a one-run lead in a 5-3 victory over the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park (in Philadelphia). He celebrated afterward, watching the Phillies’ postgame fireworks show on the field with his wife, Ashley, and his mother, Lynette Andrade,” reads a press release written by Todd Zolecki, who covers the team.
“Hall homered twice Thursday for the first two hits of his big-league career. Hall’s homer Friday was his third. He is one of only nine players in the expansion era (since 1961) whose first three hits were homers. It last happened last season, when Pittsburgh’s Rodolfo Castro homered for each of his first five hits.”
Local sports Hall of Famer Dick Atkinson knows of a significant contributing factor that must have helped Hall in his MLB debut. Darick is a grandson of Bo Hall, who performed powerful batting feats for the Cochise College Apaches in the 1970 and 1971 seasons. Atkinson was Bo’s coach at the local college.
“I can see Bo’s work there,” said Atkinson. “From Little League forward, I know Bo was preparing Darick for this moment, and it was pretty much a sure thing that a power hitter like Darick was going to play in the major leagues.”
But it almost wasn’t meant to be.
In 1969, Bo signed a letter of intent to play football with the University of Arizona. He suffered an unfortunate leg injury that year, which detoured his sports career to Cochise College and baseball, where he played under Atkinson.
Bo Hall turned down an offer from the San Francisco Giants MLB team, going forward to star on the Grand Canyon University baseball team while playing for legendary coach Dave Brazell.
After his college baseball playing career came to an end, Bo returned to Cochise College where he became the baseball coach, director of athletics and dean of Student Services while earning a doctorate before retiring last year.
“Bo Hall had an outstanding work ethic,” said Atkinson, “and I’ve seen him turn many negatives into positives. Looking back, it’s scary how close we came to seeing Bo play college football and then maybe we would have seen Darick in the National Football League instead of in Major League Baseball.”
At 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds, Darick certainly has the build of an NFL linebacker and his athletic skills do qualify him as a football player.
Thanks to an unfortunate injury, and years of dedicated coaching, local fans had an opportunity to bask in the success enjoyed by Hall and the thousands of Philadelphia Phillies fans last week.
For Atkinson, who was scouted by the St. Louis Cardinals and played for a minor league affiliate during his athletic career, the home runs were rewarding.
“I’ve derived satisfaction since 31 players have been named all-conference or honorable mention or the like, and that’s how I’ve measured my career as a coach,” Atkinson said. “I mean, you can’t have a zoo, without the animals. Bo was a very big animal.”
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.