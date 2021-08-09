For a brief moment last week, we were reminded of summer east of the Mississippi River.
Not the sunshine--we get that more than almost any other place on Earth.
Not the heat--we endure much warmer temperatures than the comparably moderate thermometer readings recorded during the first week in August. Not even the humidity provided this reminder. Our 40 percent level of humidity during monsoon hardly compares to a routine reading of 80 percent or more in most eastern states during the summer.
No, it was the flies and mosquitoes.
Of course we celebrate every drop of rain received since the monsoon kicked off June 15. Precipitation totals as early as the end of July totaled the combined amount of rain we received for the entire 3.5 months of the 2020 monsoon. Accumulation this year will restore and replenish our watershed and provide plenty of moisture to feed all things green.
It has also provided an essential ingredient for flies and mosquitoes. They need water to survive. Puddles, moisture from flowers and even wet soil are all that’s needed for these rapid-breeding insects to survive and thrive.
One of the true blessings of living in this area is the absence of flying insects during most parts of the year. It’s simply too dry for these annoying creatures to live. We can cook outside on an uncovered grill, confident that our meat won’t be touched by pests. We can enjoy sunsets without wearing bug spray. Many of us resist putting on screen doors simply because we’re confident that most of the time these unwanted pests are few and far between.
It’s not part of any tourism campaign, and only those who have enjoyed this absence of flying entomology understand it is one of the benefits of living here.
That hasn’t been the case recently.
We’re buying bug spray, hanging mosquito “zappers,” lighting citronella candles and stocking up on fly swatters to combat the wave of omnipresent pests. Going outside to enjoy the evening air and our usually spectacular sunsets is now a conscious decision to go to war with flying insects.
We close outside doors quickly, hoping a fly hasn’t tagged along for a ride inside. We scratch more, wave our hands in front of our face more and occasionally “hunt” for an indoor flying fugitive who dared to enter our abode.
The respite from this madness is in sight. The official end of monsoon is Sept. 30, and if past “seasons” are any indication, we will start to dry out days, if not weeks, before that end date. Our sky will return to a cloudless blue, humidity levels will drop to the single-digit level more frequently, and the collective populations of flies and mosquitoes will gradually disappear.
Science tells us that the “average” fly — there are at least 37 varieties in the Sonoran Desert region — is about 25 days, give or take a week.
Like the dinosaurs, we expect these flying annoyances will be extinct from our area in the very near future.
Until then, where’s your fly swatter?
