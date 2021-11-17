If you enjoy the convenience of shopping online, but don’t want to buy from Amazon or other “big box” chains, the Herald/Review has a solution.
Get on your computer and go to loveshoplocalaz.com, Cochise County’s premiere online local marketplace.
The website works just line other online shopping sites, asking what you are looking for, then matching that interest with a local outlet.
We asked for “wine.”
That brought us to a splash page with everything from wine to drink, to wine racks, to T-shirts with a message about wine, to the best cheese that goes with wine.
We were interested in consuming wine.
That search connected us with Mile High Muncheese, a Bisbee retailer who curates a beautiful selection of wines from around the world.
Unfortunately, you can’t buy wine online because you can’t prove that you’re at least the legal drinking age, so to complete this purchase we will have to put Mile High Muncheese on the shopping list and stop by the store at 76 Main St. in Bisbee.
We searched for “jeans,” and didn’t have this problem. Those were simply added to the electronic shopping cart, paid for and shipped without a problem.
Check it out! Online shopping from local retailers is a great idea. It offers convenience and great customer service if there’s a problem.
• • •
We were saddened to see the Wild Dogs restaurant destroyed by fire early Friday morning. More than anything, fans of Vienna Beef hot dogs are certain to feel the loss. Scott and Gail Badeker brought something special to Benson, and the entire Cochise County community will miss this eatery. Out-of-town visitors may have heard of Wild Dogs after the restaurant gained national prominence in Money magazine, which rated the hot dogs served there as the second-best in America.
We don’t know what happens next, and it may be too early to speculate. We wish nothing but the best for the Badekers and appreciate the heroic efforts of firefighters from Benson, Pomerene and Mescal for their efforts at the scene.
• • •
The fire at Wild Dogs reminds us of another major restaurant fire, in Willcox in May 2018.
Jeff Willey’s Big Tex barbecue in the heart of the city burned to the ground when a customer smoking outside carelessly tossed a burning cigarette under the signature railroad car, igniting dry grass, then starting the building on fire.
Less than a year later, Willey was back in business.
The new building was constructed, in part, with wood rescued from northern Arizona fires and with hardwood floors from Willcox High School.
Today, Big Tex remains a landmark in downtown Willcox and a great place to enjoy a delicious meal on any night of the week.
We hope for the same outcome for Wild Dogs.
• • •
Keep an eye out for opportunities to share this holiday. Salvation Army is resuming its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which means the organization could probably use a donated turkey or two for next week’s feast.
Bisbee firefighters are collecting food for Thanksgiving, and there are always toy drive collections by local fire departments, the Marines and other groups.
It’s the giving season and to get the most of out it, give what you can!
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com