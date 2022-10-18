At least one reader had a reaction to Friday’s column on hand-counting ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election.
The contributor writes: “Hand counting of ballots? Really? Proposed by two Republican county supervisors to hand count votes by 140 Republican vote counters? Talk about the fox guarding the hen house! If this is approved, better keep the voting machines to run all ballots through to verify the results of the hand count...”
In fact, that is exactly what’s being proposed. It may be a matter of perspective on which source to trust, but the plan suggested by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby would tabulate ballots both by hand, and by machine.
•••
A new negative campaign tactic is being deployed in Arizona.
If you’re familiar with the internet, it’s common practice to type the subject you are looking for into the address bar at the top of the web browser. Looking for more information on a vehicle? Type in the name of the model you are considering and up pops links to that brand. Want recommendations on where to eat? A few keystrokes will give you the top restaurants where you are.
If you’re looking for insights on Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, be careful. Toby Morton, the comedy writer who has written for “South Park,” among other shows, purchased the web address “karilake2022” and he’s filled it with negative statements about the GOP nominee.
Morton’s Twitter biography states he’s the “Creator & Writer of GOP Sycophant Websites.”
He’s certainly done all that on his website for Kari Lake.
We note with interest that the annual Fraternal Order of Police Haunted House, a tradition every Halloween in Sierra Vista, isn’t in the city this year.
It’s in the town of Huachuca City.
We’re sure there’s a story behind this decision, but regardless of the reason, costumed characters in Sierra Vista will have to travel a little further to get their scare on this year.
Not that there's anything wrong with that. The community under the leadership of Mayor Johann Wallace has made great strides to improve its appearance. Efforts to groom Huachuca City for economic development are meeting with some success. The location of the Haunted House is the reformed space that once hosted a strip club, which town officials worked to remove from the community.
Last month Huachuca City hosted a town hall that featured the chairwoman of the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates all utilities in the state. The City’s library regularly hosts interesting speakers and later this year there will be a grand opening for a local theater company in the former antique store and pizza place, located next to the Circle K.
Behind the scenes, Mayor Wallace and city officials are actively campaigning to improve the city’s internet services, working with Cochise County on its plan to bring faster speeds to rural areas, utilizing government funding.
Don’t fret about the drive if you live in Sierra Vista and you are looking for a haunted house this holiday. Huachuca City is only minutes from the farthest reaches of the Vista and the more that community develops, the more we will get accustomed to the trip.