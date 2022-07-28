One of Sierra Vista’s biggest annual events, the Sierra Vista Open, will be getting even bigger next year.
Tuesday night, members of The Huachucans, a local nonprofit that organizes the premiere golf tournament, agreed to bring back “The Tent.”
Those familiar with the event will remember it as pre-COVID and post-COVID. Before the pandemic, The Huachucans would contract for a huge tent to be erected at an area at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. The space was filled with items for the silent auction, an area for live entertainment and seating for several hundred to enjoy a first-class dinner served on “real plates” with silverware.
Then the coronavirus came to call.
Sierra Vista’s annual celebration suddenly moved inside to the clubhouse and dining area, providing less space for auction items and patrons. Paper plates replaced dishware and a food vendor took over the dinner service, offering barbecue instead of steaks, fish or chicken.
As expected, and as was the case for many of the nonprofit fundraising events during the past two years, revenue generated from the event went south while expenses went north. The consequence was less money for local youth programs.
Those familiar with The Huachucans know that the organization has a remarkable record of contributions in support of programs for kids. During the past 35 years the volunteers have raised and donated more than $1.3 million to Project Graduation, high school golf teams, track teams, JROTC, the high school band, even the local library.
Returning the tent to the Sierra Vista Open is expected to regenerate enthusiasm and revenue for this marquee fundraiser. Members of the organization recognized at their meeting Tuesday night that attracting enough sponsors and pulling off the “best charity event” in Sierra Vista is going to take more work and more money than in the past.
Finding the right caterer, scrambling enough volunteers to run the events and leaning on sponsors to dig a little deeper in their pocketbook makes the task of staging the Open more challenging. The reality of an impending recession and supply chain issues add to those obstacles.
Nonetheless, The Huachucans are not backing down. They refuse to let the Sierra Vista Open go the way of so many other ambitious and well-intended fundraising events, allowing it to become a fond memory instead of a vital function that assures our kids they can enjoy opportunities that make them better people and our community a better place to live, work and play.
It may seem like a long way off — the Open is scheduled for May 19-21, 2023 — but in reality, considering all the work involved in preparing and staging the special weekend, it’s just around the corner for those charged with making the event happen.
Mark your calendar and plan for a special weekend of fun, great food and a great time.
• • •
We didn’t even mention what makes the Open a premiere event in Arizona.
It’s the golfers that this tournament can feature. Top pros from around the state, hometown heroes who distinguished themselves on the links and local golfers who play the game at its highest level make the Sierra Vista Open one of the most competitive events in Arizona, comparable to similar high-stakes events in much larger communities.
Outside of Phoenix and Tucson, the Sierra Vista Open puts this community and Cochise County on the map.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.