Huachucans gathering Wednesday night made a surprise announcement.
Despite the pandemic, despite the near-recession of the local economy, the organization has already contributed about $50,000 to area youth organizations in recent months. Huachucans work quietly and behind the scenes to generate funds for everything from baseball teams to volleyball squads and don’t make much publicity noise when they are giving the money away.
They plan one major fundraiser each year — the Sierra Vista Open — which draws top-level golfers from around the state to Pueblo del Sol for a golf tournament.
They are planning to bring back the tent and expand the festivities, which may include a poker tournament along with Saturday night’s music, dancing and dinner shindig.
Keep your calendar open for the second weekend in May 2023 and plan to come out and enjoy a night of fun and festivities at the Sierra Vista Open. It’s a very enjoyable way to raise funds for a great cause.
Since 1985, when the group was formed, The Huachucans have donated more than $1.3 million to local youth organizations.
• • •
Major League Pickleball?
We’ve heard rumblings that this wildly popular sport — which is either tennis on a small scale or pingpong on a big scale — may be going pro. Wednesday a new ownership group emerged which includes Los Angeles basketball star LeBron James, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love among other investors.
Pickleball is played on local tennis courts in Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson. According to the website usapickleball.org, the sport has almost 5 million players and represents the fastest growing sport over the past two years, with a 39.3% growth rate in that span.
The newly-formed Major League Pickleball staged its first season last year and has already expanded from 12 to 16 teams — which feature squads of two men and two women.
If you are interested in finding out more about local opportunities to learn and play pickleball, visit the website skyislandpickleball.com.
• • •
Driving north on State Route 90, just after you climb the hill outside Huachuca City, motorists might notice an area being “scraped” and Conex containers being placed on the newly-cleared dirt area.
What’s going on?
We’ve seen correspondence between the Cochise County Administrator, Richard Karwaczka, and a representative of Gov. Doug Ducey’s office indicating the property is being leased by AshBritt, a company specializing in disaster relief operations and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
AshBritt has leased the property for 90 days and has secured a state contract to store as many as 350 containers, which will be rotated on and off the site during the term of the lease. An estimated 3,000 containers will stored and moved onto and off the 88-acre property.
Hummm, Conex containers near the border? We’re thinking this has something to do with Gov. Ducey’s initiative to erect some kind of barrier along the international crossing.
Of course, the state’s not saying that, and it’s pure speculation at this juncture.
AshBritt is responsible to fence the property and provide 24 hour security, so don’t go poking around!