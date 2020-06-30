Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
Driving around any community in Cochise County and that 1970 song, performed by “Five Man Electrical Band” might pop into your head.
Good luck getting it out of your head.
We wish grass were as easy to grow as candidate signs are to pop up at every intersection, every available public space, seemingly everywhere you look during campaign season. Stopped at the corner of Ocotillo and Fourth in Benson? You can’t miss campaign signs for state offices. Motoring through Willcox? Look for signs along Rex Allen Drive for the county board. Waiting for the light at Coronado and Fry in Sierra Vista? The colorful corner has everything from Congress to City Council in front of your windshield.
Everybody is the best. Everybody will “fight” for you. Everybody is going to represent everything you believe in and want from your government.
You will see more promises in a square mile of campaign signs than a use car dealer can fit into a fast-talking television ad.
At the national level, the well-respected research group, Kantar Media CMAG, estimates that political ads for the 2020 election could reach $6 billion. Group M, a prominent ad agency, estimates spending for political ads will reach $10 billion, an increase of 59 percent from the 2016 election year when an estimated $6.3 billion was spent.
That’s a lot of money, and a lot of promises.
We’re not judging, but we are wondering what happens when the dust settles and the winners and losers are decided. All those signs evaporate, just like most of the promises made by the politicians hawking for your vote. Until 2022, when the campaign season returns and we begin to sprout new signs, with new promises…
Protesting is now “in-vogue” in this corner of Arizona.
Sunday, about 10 people showed up at City Hall in Sierra Vista to “protest” the mandate that people must wear masks when in public. Two weeks ago, more than 500 marched from the mall to the police department, to join a national protest of police brutality. There were protestors at the intersection of Highways 90 and 92 the next day, bearing signs continuing the theme.
We support people’s right to protest, but we question the effectiveness.
Thanks to Facebook Live and other social media channels, protest gatherings are quickly becoming “yawn-worthy” events if fewer than several hundred people attend the event.
At this writing, nothing much has changed, because there wasn’t much to change, as a result of these protests.
