We’ve been watching and waiting for years for the modernization of the Douglas Port of Entry, formally known as the Raul H. Castro port.
For those that don’t know, the facility in Douglas is generations old and struggles to handle the volume of traffic that flows through the international crossing. Annually, about 8 million people cross on foot, and about 60,000 trucks and 3.5 million cars drive through the port of entry, resulting in an estimated $4 billion in economic activity for the state.
More than a decade ago, Douglas officials began a campaign to have the port upgraded. The effort met with some success, but never reached the point of actual funding. Federal politicians from both parties have come and gone, each promising to further the effort.
No less than three “feasibility studies” have been conducted, measuring the need, the practicality and the impact of upgrading the port of entry, but none resulted in money being allocated for the project.
Ultimately, it was the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency putting Douglas on its five-year plan that elevated the project and resulted in Uncle Sam opening his wallet. What is now being planned is a two-port solution, which has the potential of dramatically changing the Douglas we currently know.
One port will be dedicated to truck traffic which will be directed to the east of the city. This facility will be a state-of-the-art port, utilizing technology that promises to dramatically reduce the time it takes for commercial traffic to enter the U.S.
The existing port will be modernized to make it faster and easier for cars and pedestrians to cross the border.
Those familiar with Douglas will realize that separating the truck traffic from those who walk or drive through the crossing should be a financial boon for the community and eventually, Cochise County. For retailers, the port is located downtown and moving semi-tractor trailers to another facility will make coming to Douglas from Mexico a much more enjoyable experience.
For those in the transport business, the construction of a “truck-only” entry port, featuring faster clearance times, may make it worthwhile to drive to Douglas instead of waiting for hours at other U.S. ports of entry. Getting through the Mariposa port near Nogales can take hours for semi-tractor trailers, which threatens shipments that require refrigeration and speedy delivery.
For Douglas, construction and modernization of two ports creates a comparison to “Field of Dreams,” the movie featuring Kevin Costner as a farmer who decides to build a baseball field.
With the commercial port in place, there is lots of surrounding land that can be developed for product storage and other businesses. There will also be growing political pressure to build or expand existing roads, making it faster and easier to travel through the east side of Cochise County and up to Willcox, to connect with the railroad.
Downtown, there is already interest in expansion of the existing retail district. Erick Harrell, a California investor and entrepreneur, has purchased the city’s namesake hotel, The Gadsden, and at least one other building. He anticipates Douglas will become a destination community where people on this side of the border can shop for authentic Mexican wares, while small businesses and artisans can quickly and conveniently bring their salable goods across the border.
At long last, construction and modernization of the border is on the near-term horizon. Federal money has been allocated, investors are circling and eager to get started and Douglas has a true opportunity to capitalize on this development.
In this case, it really will be “ … if you build it, they will come.”
